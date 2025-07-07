  • Monday, 7th July, 2025

Attack on LGA Administrator: Police Declare Council CSO, Others Wanted in Rivers

Nigeria | 33 seconds ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has declared the Chief Security Officer and Chief of Staff of the Ahoada East Local Government Area wanted following an alleged attack on the administrator of the council.

The Sole Administrator of Ahoada East, Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor, was brutalised by some thugs in his office at the secretariat on June 20, 2025.

Following the attack, the state Police Command invited the CSO, Hector Ekakita, and CoS, Aloni Olodifor, for questioning, which they were yet to honour.

Meanwhile, the Command led by the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has declared the suspects wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy, stealing, assault, and attempted murder.

A statement signed by the state Police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, yesterday said despite a prior public notice and formal invitation to report to the Police State headquarters for questioning, the suspects ignored the directive.

Iringe-Koko said: “These individuals, alongside a gang of about 30 persons are alleged to have conspired to assault the sole administrator, inflicted bodily harm on him, forcefully obtained his signature under duress, stole his mobile phones and vital documents, and carted away both personal and official property from his office.

“The sole administrator continues to receive medical attention due to the injuries sustained during the attack.

“Following their failure to honour the police invitation, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has now declared the aforementioned persons wanted. They are hereby advised, in their own interest, to report to the Police State headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, immediately.”

The statement also revealed that the Police Commissioner warned that anyone found aiding, hiding, or assisting the wanted individuals to evade arrest will face the full weight of the law.

The state Police Command added that it is resolute in its commitment to justice and ensuring public peace and safety.

