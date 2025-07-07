Ascensia Finance Begins Operations in Abuja

James Emejo in Abuja

Ascensia Finance Company has announced the official commencement of operations to provide financial intermediation services in Abuja.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in April, the financial institution aims to support individuals and small businesses through customised financial solutions delivered via efficient and accessible channels.

It offers a broad range of services, including loans, investment products, and financial advisory services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

In a statement, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Ascensia, Mr. Jude Ezeami, stated that proud member of the Finance House Association of Nigeria (FHAN), and in partnership with the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) and Remita, the company is leveraging strong institutional relationships and digital infrastructure to offer reliable financial services.

He said, “At Ascensia, we are committed to the growth of our clients by delivering inclusive, customer-centric financial services that empower individuals and small businesses to thrive.

“Our suite of products is designed to address the financing needs of Nigerians — whether through accessible personal loans, business financing, or innovative investment solutions.”

He said with the company’s strong foundation, experienced leadership, and a deep understanding of the local market, Ascensia remained poised to become a key player in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The company is driven by a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in Nigeria’s resilient financial services sector.

Anchored on the core values of Trust, Resilience, Integrity, Creativity, and Empathy (TRICE), the company introduced a suite of innovative financial products.

These include personal loans of up to N5 million for self-employed professionals, with a repayment tenor of up to 12 months.

The company also provides SME loans of up to N10 million, specifically designed to support shop owners and small business operators engaged in trade of fast-moving consumer goods, with financing available for inventory and working capital needs.

The Ascensia PayEasy, a “Buy Now, Pay Later” solution, enables individuals and companies to acquire consumer goods or assets with a minimum 30 per cent deposit, and repay the balance over a six-month period.

For salaried employees in both the public and private sectors, the company offers PayDay Loans of up to ₦5 million, repayable over 12 months.

Through its Contract Finance offering, Ascensia supports vendors, suppliers, and contractors working with credible companies, NGOs, and public-sector agencies.

The product facilitates timely order fulfilment and improves liquidity by providing early access to funds through invoice discounting on confirmed invoices from approved counterparties.

The company also offers group loans for traders, artisans, farmers, and producers of fast-moving goods.

These loans are structured around group-based cross-guarantees, making financing accessible to individuals with strong cash flows but limited collateral.

Eligible borrowers can access up to N3 million, repayable within 180 days.