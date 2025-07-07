APMT Presents Container Transport Electrification White Paper to Shettima

APM Terminals joined key industry leaders and government stakeholders at the Decarbonizing Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit where it presented a white paper on container transport electrification to Vice President Kashim Shettima titled: “A pragmatic roadmap to unlock transformational benefits well beyond decarbonisation.”

Organised by the office of the Vice President at the State House, Presidential Villa, the summit, themed, “Unlocking Climate Finance for Sustainable Development,” convened decision-makers, private sector players, and development partners to accelerate efforts toward low-carbon infrastructure and green investment in Nigeria.

APM Terminals underscores Nigeria’s opportunity to leapfrog fossil-powered logistics by electrifying its containerised trade, potentially unlocking $830 million in investments by 2030, creating skilled jobs, reducing 390 ktCO₂e emissions, and improving power reliability and public health.

At the opening of the Decarbonising Infrastructure in Nigeria Summit in Abuja, Shettima emphasised that sustainability and productivity must no longer be treated as separate pursuits. He noted that the summit was the result of months of consultations, regional dialogues, and technical deep dives. Shettima assured that Nigeria is on course to phase out diesel dependency and reduce carbon emissions through an integrated hybrid energy system, stressing that the country’s climate ambitions must align with its development realities to remain competitive globally.

APM Terminals operates two container terminals in Nigeria – Apapa in Lagos and WACT in Onne – as well as a container depot in Kano, says CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke: “Containerised trade is a vital backbone of economic development in Nigeria, and we view the country as a key growth market. We believe that electrification plays an integral part of bringing operations into the globally most advanced level. This white paper outlines a clear roadmap for how public-private partnerships can unlock electrified and decarbonised operations. From our global experience as a terminal operator, we know that beyond lowering emissions, electrification improves the working environment, reduces air and noise pollution, and delivers tangible benefits to neighbouring communities.”