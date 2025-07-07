Africa’s Creative Industries Get a Boost with ACM 2025

Mary Nnah

In a move poised to reshape the continent’s creative economy, the Africa Creative Market (ACM) 2025 promises to empower talent, unlock access to markets, and connect creative professionals to global ecosystems, marking a significant breakthrough for Africa’s creative industries.

According to the Convener of Africa Creative Market, Dr. Inya Lawal, “Creative Bridge is more than a theme, it’s a blueprint for Africa’s creative future. This year, we are intentionally connecting the dots between talent and trade, providing the tools, insights, and exposure that creatives need to thrive in a fast-changing global landscape.”

Scheduled to take place in Lagos, ACM 2025 is expected to attract influential global voices, rising African talent, and cultural entrepreneurs poised to lead Africa’s creative industries into their next chapter. The event will serve as a launchpad for creators and investors alike, focusing on data, innovation, funding, and export readiness.

One of the key highlights of ACM 2025 is its emphasis on connecting talent and trade. The event will provide a platform for creatives to showcase their work, connect with potential clients and partners, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the industry.