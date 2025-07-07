ACTION: THE LANGUAGE OF LEADERSHIP

Greatness does not lie in the plans made, but in the action taken, argues LINUS OKORIE

Words have power, but without action, even the most inspiring plans fade into oblivion. Ideas spark innovation, push boundaries, and inspire transformation. However, without action, even the most ground-breaking ideas remain little more than daydreams. Consider the ambitious goals and plans left unfulfilled simply because they never moved beyond words. A motivational speech can momentarily inspire but lack the transformative impact that real, concrete actions achieve. The truth is simple: action is the language of leaders, and it is this that differentiates dreamers from achievers.

Our modern world is filled with words; social media posts, motivational quotes, and endless advice on how to reach our goals. We are constantly absorbing content that encourages us to aim higher, dream bigger, and do better. Nevertheless, words alone do not lead to change. Why, then, do we often struggle to act on our ideas?

Studies reveal that humans are wired to feel satisfaction even when they merely plan or talk about a goal. This phenomenon, known as “intention satisfaction,” can make us feel as though we have accomplished something simply by expressing it. Yet this illusion of progress fades when reality fails to meet the promise. As Jim Rohn once said, “What is easy to do is also easy not to do.” It is easy to talk about aspirations, and equally easy to avoid the difficult task of getting one’s hands dirty to realise them.

Beyond implementation, action helps to test, refine, and make ideas adaptable to the real world. This is particularly true in leadership, where decisive steps often show people that a vision is not only possible but within reach. A 2021 study from McKinsey found that companies whose leaders acted quickly and decisively saw 25% higher success rates in achieving growth targets. The lightbulb did not illuminate the world because Thomas Edison merely conceived the idea or talked about it; it took countless attempts, adjustments, and failures. Each action he took moved him closer to making his idea a reality. This shows that leaders who take action propel themselves, their teams, and their organisations toward real results.

Despite understanding the importance of action, leaders often face internal and external challenges that make follow-through difficult. Fear, procrastination, overthinking, and perfectionism are frequent culprits.

One, Fear: Fear can paralyse even the most capable leaders. This is one of the biggest inhibitors of action, encompassing fear of failure, fear of judgment, and even fear of success. Psychologists have found that fear activates the part of the brain associated with the fight-or-flight response, which can cause paralysis, making one shy away from actions that feel risky or uncertain. Failure, though uncomfortable, is a natural part of the journey. When leaders reframe failure as feedback, it no longer feels like a stopping point but a tool for improvement.

Two, Procrastination: Even with clear goals, many delay taking action because they do not perceive it as urgent, so they push it aside. This tendency to avoid can trap one in a cycle of delay and regret. To overcome procrastination, experts recommend “micro-deadlines” or time-blocking, where a leader allocates specific, uninterrupted times to take action on each aspect of a project.

Three, Overthinking: Leaders can become trapped in analysis paralysis, weighing every potential risk until the opportunity has passed. Action does not require perfection; it requires progress. Harvard Business Review emphasises that “good enough” is often good enough, and immediate steps are better than waiting for the ideal time to act.

Four, Perfectionism: This is the enemy of progress. Perfectionism feeds on the fear that any flaw will negate the entire effort, and it can be incredibly limiting. The need to get everything “just right” can stall action. Leaders who hold themselves to impossible standards end up delaying decisions and, ultimately, their teams’ and organisations’ progress. Shifting focus from “perfection” to “excellence” allows leaders to make informed decisions faster, balancing high standards with achievable goals. As author Elizabeth Gilbert rightly noted, “Done is better than perfect.”

The good news is that each of these obstacles can be overcome with deliberate strategies and a shift in mindset. Recognise that done is better than perfect. Greatness does not require perfection; it requires consistent progress. Start by completing small, manageable tasks. By doing so, you build confidence and demonstrate to yourself that action, not perfection, is what truly matters. Seek out a friend, mentor, or accountability partner who can help keep you on track. Share your goals and the steps you plan to take. Knowing someone else is invested in your progress can motivate you to follow through.

Great leaders and innovators are not simply thinkers; they are doers. Elon Musk exemplifies relentless action in the face of scepticism. From Tesla to SpaceX, his business ventures were risky ideas that transformed into revolutionary industries. His willingness to act decisively, despite criticism, shifted the technology and energy sectors. After surviving an attack by the Taliban, Malala Yousafzai spoke out and took global action by creating the Malala Fund to support education for girls worldwide. Her actions transformed personal resilience into a worldwide movement for girls’ education.

These examples show that a series of deliberate steps turn possibilities into realities. When leaders take decisive action, it sends a powerful message to those around them. Action creates momentum, a “compounding effect” that transforms small steps into substantial achievements. Think of it like pushing a boulder: the initial movement requires effort, but once it is rolling, it gathers energy and becomes unstoppable. Moreover, this momentum does not just benefit the leader; it inspires teams to believe in the vision and feel a part of something larger than themselves. Action signals to others that their efforts will yield results, motivating them to commit to the collective goal. As the saying goes, “Success breeds success.” Teams become more engaged, motivated, and willing to invest in a vision when they see it unfolding in real-time.

In every field, action is the mark of true leadership. It means moving from words to deeds and turning ideas into impact. Leaders who commit to action are those speaking the language of leadership. These are the ones who continuously shape industries, inspire movements, and leave legacies. Leaders understand that greatness is not about waiting for the perfect plan or the flawless execution but taking small, meaningful steps and empowering your team to do the same.

In summary, to be a leader whose impact endures, remember: greatness does not lie in the plans made or the words spoken. It lies in the actions taken. The path from good to great is paved by leaders who act decisively and courageously.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.