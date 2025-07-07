ACPN Seeks More Support for Nigerian Drugs Manufacturers 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has urged the federal government to provide more support for the Nigerian pharmaceutical companies in order to increase access to essential medicines in Nigeria and Africa.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, the association said government can provide incentives to encourage local manufacturers in the health sector.

“There should be deliberate special incentives for the pharmaceutical industry to aid import of materials and production of pharmaceutical products.

Igwekamma further stated that local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals will also present opportunities for job creation, international trade, economic growth and national security.

“Nigeria needs to position itself in such a way as to maximally benefit from the African Free Trade Continental Area, which is adjudged to be among the largest in the world.”

Ezeh said that local manufacturing would enhance sufficiency, affordable, accessible, good quality, and also reduce the nation’s reliance on imported goods.

ACPN’s appeal came ahead of 44th Annual International Conference, scheduled to take place from July 22 to July 27, 2025, in Awka, Anambra State.

This year’s theme, “Technology Integration, Personalized Care: The Future of Community Pharmacy Practice,” highlights the urgent need for community pharmacists to adopt digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, telepharmacy, and electronic health records, while embracing personalized pharmaceutical care models.

Ezeh said the 2025 ACPN conference is expected to convene over 3,000 delegates, including pharmacists, technologists, researchers, policymakers, and healthcare entrepreneurs from within and outside Nigeria.

Key highlights of the conference will include a symbolic walk against fake and counterfeit medicines, technical sessions, innovation showcases, and cultural events.