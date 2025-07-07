Abiodun Commiserates With Makinde Over Olubadan’s Death

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The revered monarch transitioned in the early hours of Monday at the age of 90.

Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, described the late Olubadan as very urbane and highly cosmopolitan, with a deep knowledge of Yoruba culture and customs.

He also eulogized the deceased royal father as a man of peace whose reign engendered harmony and unity among his subjects, resulting in development in Ibadan land.

Prince Abiodun, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul and the necessary strength for his immediate family and all the people of Ibadan land to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of all the governors in the southern part of Nigeria, I sympathize with His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan in council, and all sons and daughters of Ibadan over the death of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Monday.

“Although his death came at a time when we still need his wealth of experience and fatherly wisdom, we, however, take solace in the fact that his life was very eventful and impactful as a harbinger of the rich tradition and culture of Ibadan and Yoruba in general.

“May God rest the soul of Kabiyesi as he transitioned to join his ancestors in the great beyond,” the statement read.