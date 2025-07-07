Aba Power, Customers Reap Benefits from N33bn Mass Metering Project 

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Managing Director, APL Electricity Distribution Company(Aba Power), Ugo Opiegbe has said that the ongoing mass metering project has turned out to be a huge mutual blessing for the Disco and its customers.

The free mass metering estimated to cost N33 billion, was rolled out in May and is being implemented in partnership with four meter manufacturing firms.

It has a set target of covering no fewer than 100,000 customers in the Aba ring-fenced area comprising nine of Abia’s 17 Local Governments before the end of last quarter of 2025.

Opiegbe said in a statement made available via e-mail that the metering project “is a win-win for both the company and customers, all critical business metrics considered”.

He explained, “more and more customers are coming daily to all our physical offices and online platforms from morning to night to express satisfaction and to pay their bills with greater enthusiasm.”

According to the Aba Power MD, customers were now happy because they arehetting value for their money and they have been freed from the entanglements of estimated billings.

“What the Aba Power Free Smart Meter rollout has demonstrated is the immense value of transparency and integrity in business operations,” he said, adding that “customers always pay when it’s self-evident that what they are billed is what they have consumed.”

Opiegbe noted that, “customers are reluctant to pay for estimated bills even when they are billed less than the actual consumption. Transparency and integrity have no replacements either in personal or business relationships.”

While he did not disclose the revenue benefits that has accrued to Aba Power following the smart meter rollout, a source within the utility company said that it has recorded considerable improvement.

The source, who is a manager, and asked not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media on the issue, estimated the increase in revenue to up to 15 percent even though the meters are free.

He said that “what is so important is not so much the increase in revenue as the satisfaction on the faces of customers despite the general economic and social difficulties in the country. People come on their own to pay their monthly bills and commend us for the speed at which the meters are given out free of charge and installed daily.”