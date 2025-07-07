21 Killed in Road Accident on Zaria-Kano Highway

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kano State Sector Command, has confirmed a fatal road crash which occurred at Dakatsalle market on the Zaria-Kano highway.

The crash, which occurred yesterday, involved a trailer with registration number GWL 422 ZE, and Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KMC 171 YM.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Commission in Kano, Abdullahi Labaran, preliminary investigation conducted by the FRSC rescue team revealed that the crash was caused by route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer.

The impact resulted in a fire outbreak that engulfed the two vehicles which led to the fatal death of the passengers.

Upon receiving the crash report, the Sector Commander, Corps Commander MB Bature, immediately contacted the Federal and State Fire Services to assist in extinguishing the fire, while the FRSC rescue team proceeded to the scene for rescue and evacuation operations.

A total of 24 people were involved in the crash, with 21 fatalities and others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The burnt bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary in Kano, while the injured victims were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital for medical attention.

However, the road obstruction caused by the accident was successfully cleared by the FRSC in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, and normal traffic flow has since been restored.

The Sector Command expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident, and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and called on all road users to strictly obey traffic rules, particularly avoiding dangerous overtaking, route violations, and night travels.

The corps, he said, remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users, urging the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding on the highways.