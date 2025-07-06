WHY ANIOMA STATE MATTERS

KEVIN OJI argues for the creation of Anioma State to address imbalance in governance structure

The planned two day public hearings nationwide, announced by the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution affords the country another opportunity to tinker with a union froth with internal contradictions that has stymied the unfurling of the great Nigerian possibility. Headed by Senator Barau Jibrin, the Deputy Senate President, the hearings, which took place simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones July 4th-5th is envisioned to gather the views of citizens on vital issues that continue to impact governance, security, economy and inclusion. The public hearings also focused on issues such as judicial reforms, local government autonomy, establishment of a local government electoral commission, creation of states, inclusive governance and other issues of national importance.

Apart from the military, there have been no successful attempt to create new states since the return of democracy in 1999. General Yakubu Gowon opened the floodgate on May 27, 1967 with the creation of 12 states; Murtala Muhammed created seven new states on February 3, 1976. Thereafter, General Ibrahim Babangida added two new states, Akwa Ibom and Katsina in 1987 and quickly followed it up with additional nine states on August 27, 1991. General Sani Abacha created six more states on October 1, 1996, bringing the total to 36. In spite of the undesirability of military rule, the leadership of these praetorian juntas acted decisively in response to challenges of nation-building. While the autocratic nature of military governance structure may have made decisive action easier, it should be stated that our country’s constitution established a credible pathway to state creation. Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution firmly establishes a democratic process of state creation in our clime. It is achievable, but involves a multi-step process with various stakeholders and requires a high level of consensus.

Attempts at state creation since the birthing of democratic dispensation in 1999 has been scuttled by powerful vested interests, political predators and the obvious lack of political will to break the impasse on the side of the people in furtherance of the primacy of collective interest. For the ongoing process embarked upon by the 10th National Assembly to be meaningful and productive, the Review Committee should avoid the pitfalls that bedeviled past attempts. Nigerians expect members of the committee to rise above primordial sentiments to deliver a review that effectively deals with many intractable challenges that continue to spew instability and hold in abeyance, the realization of the country’s full potential. Citizens expect a transparent and inclusive process that not only strengthens our union but reflects the will of the people.

State creation is an emotive issue that requires the committee, the National Assembly, the President and indeed the political class to act in the national interest. On the delicate issue of state creation, the committee has received 31 memoranda requesting new states; five requests each from the South-west, South-south and North-central zones, seven from the North-east, six from the North-west and three from the South-east. Significant factors that drive agitation for state creation include the quest for better representation, economic benefits and development. New states facilitate infrastructural and human capacity development; it also creates job and leadership opportunities. Among the various agitations, the quest for Anioma State continues to elicit high interest and command the attention of Nigerians. It should be rightly accorded utmost consideration and the seal of approval by the committee for obvious reasons. Whereas the military acted decisively in matters of state creation, the Igbo speaking states that straddle seven states, mainly in the South-east and South-South felt shortchanged by the imbalance in the distribution of these states. Among the major ethnic groups, the Igbo-speaking group has just five states while others have six, and the North-west seven states. The obvious implication of this reality is that the South-east region has fewer legislators at the National Assembly. This numerical disadvantage affects the region not only in voting but in resource distribution. For decades, this imbalance continues to fuel feelings of marginalization and exclusion among Igbo-speaking group within the country.

The quest for the creation of Anioma State is driven by the overriding need to address the systemic imbalance within the present governance structure as it holds valid implication for national cohesion and stability. Some of the country’s challenges are self-inflicted but avoidable. When an ethnic nationality feels marginalized and suffocated within a country, such valid feeling unleashes socio-economic and political instability, erosion of national unity and trust, brain drain and in extreme outcomes, conflict. Nigeria, unfortunately, experienced a devastating civil war but heightened ethnic saliency rather than abate at the end of hostilities, has increased because perceived injustices remain unattended to by political leaders. In the 21st century, nations determined to make desired progress are taking deliberate steps to build an inclusive society in order to harness its transformative capacity. Instead of real action in this regard, we continue to play footsie.

The proposal for the creation of Anioma state in the interest of fairness as equity represents a crucial step towards correcting a historical imbalance; it will drive the death knell on the vestiges of oppression and marginalization and accelerate the forging of the Nigerian mind for full national integration and development. The state carved out from Delta State would include the local government areas of Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South and Ukwuani with Asaba as its capital. Critically, it will ensure that Anioma people receive adequate representation and benefits from its resources.

The proposed Anioma State is economically viable; its vast oil and gas deposits places it at advantage to contribute substantially to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and ongoing efforts to enthrone prosperity. The proposed state will not be in the league of states who periodically go cap in hand begging for bailout from the federal government. With its huge natural resources and significant human capital base, Anioma will not only be self-sustainable, it will unleash real prosperity by attracting multi-billion investments which will create jobs, enhance the state economic development and in the process, make significant contributions to national prosperity.

In approving the creation of an additional state for the Igbo speaking ethnic nationality domiciled mainly in the South east and South-south, the 2014 conference stated that the action would, ‘foster the spirit of reconciliation, equity, fair play and justice.” One of the conference criteria held that the state must be viable. According to the final confab, report, such a state, “should be economically viable; it should have human, natural and material resources; it should have a minimum land mass/water mass… Anioma State meets all the listed criteria set out by the 2014 conference. Its exit will not in anyway impinge the development of Delta State which is equally endowed. On the contrary, it will engender healthy competition between the states.

The current review committee is at historic moment saddled with the responsibility to deliver a transparent and inclusive process that reflects the will of Nigerians. For Anioma the people spoke in clear unmistakable terms through their representatives during the 2014 conference. The sentiment is even stronger today. Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North in the Nigerian Senate embodies the struggle. His heroic efforts, strategic engagements, consensus building efforts within and outside the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly and the spirit of those who blazed the trail before him has transformed the struggle to assume a life of its own.

Oji, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja