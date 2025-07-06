When the Bull Walked in: Mike Adenuga’s Unlikely Cameo at Bright Igbinedion’s Birthday

It takes something or someone exceptional to lure Dr. Mike Adenuga from his carefully guarded privacy. But last weekend in Lekki, the reclusive billionaire, affectionately dubbed “The Bull,” made a rare appearance that stunned even Lagos’ most unshockable elite.

The occasion? The birthday celebration of Bright Igbinedion, a man whose name rings through Edo corridors like a familiar hymn. The setting was stately, the company distinguished, but it was Adenuga’s quiet entrance that made the night unforgettable. No fanfare. No entourage. Just grace in motion and humility in high-definition.

Adenuga, who has built a fortress around his public image almost as securely as he’s built telecom and oil empires, was seen bowing gently to greet old friends and new admirers alike. He didn’t say much. He didn’t have to. His presence alone was the conversation.

Social media, naturally, had a field day. Clips of the Globacom chairman smiling broadly, even dancing lightly, spiralled across timelines. “Make me a humble billionaire, Lord,” one user prayed with a mix of humour and awe. “This must be a very, very special family,” another wrote, summing up the consensus: you don’t summon the Bull unless bonds run deep.

Others in attendance included former Governors Lucky Igbinedion and James Ibori, whose collective decades in Nigeria’s political theatre added a certain gravitas. But even in such esteemed company, it was Adenuga, low-key, unadorned, very human, who left the deepest imprint.