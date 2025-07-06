Umahi: South-east Leaders Willing to Negotiate Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has dismissed claims that the South-east was giving conditions, such as the release of Nnamdi Kanu, to support President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi, who praised Tinubu for his achievements so far, said the South-east geo-political zone is fully in support of him and will work for his re-election.

Umahi spoke to journalists on Friday night in Lagos, where he dismissed claims that the South-east was giving conditions, such as the release of Nnamdi Kanu, to support the President.

“Somebody asked me about Nnamdi Kanu, and I said his matter is not a condition for the South-east to support the President.

“We are willing to negotiate his release, but no one should make it a condition because the President did not put him there,” he said.

The minister described Tinubu as a listening leader and expressed faith that Kanu’s release would come through divine grace and dialogue, not through pressure or politics.

He said, “President Tinubu may not be perfect, but he is doing most things right.

“Look at where he picked up the economy from. The international community has confidence in his reforms. That is why we are getting support for our projects.”

Umahi highlighted key infrastructure projects being delivered by the current administration in the South-east, including the rehabilitation of some roads abandoned by past administrations.

“Let those criticising the president show us what they have done for the country,” he said.

The minister dismissed the allegation that the South-east was being sidelined in federal appointments, saying that Tinubu had done more for the geo-political zone than many past leaders.

He called for unity among political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, noting that governors across the South-east — including those from opposition parties — were working well with the president.

Umahi told journalists that he had no intention of contesting for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027.

“I will not run. I will work for my boss, President Tinubu.

“APC is the path to achieving what we want. The South East now has a voice at the centre. We will not return to Egypt,” he said.