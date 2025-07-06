Senate Withholds Action on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension Verdict

* Awaits certified judgment copy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has said it will not take any immediate action regarding the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan until it receives the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the last week Friday judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The court ruling, delivered on July 4, 2025, was in response to a suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan challenging her suspension from the red chamber.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, on Sunday, the upper legislative chamber acknowledged the court’s decision but maintained that it has not yet been officially served with the full text of the judgment.

Part of the statement read: “Our legal representatives, who were present at the proceedings, confirmed that the complete judgment was not read in open court.

“We have therefore formally applied for the Certified True Copy to enable a thorough review and informed determination of the appropriate legal response.”

The Senate stressed that until the full judgment is reviewed, particularly any potential directive overturning Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, it would refrain from any action that could jeopardize its legal standing.

According to the statement, “Since no party to the case has been officially served the enrolled order of the judgment, none can enforce any perceived order or relief.”

Adaramodu’s statement further emphasized that the Senate remains committed to due process and will act strictly within the provisions of the constitution.

The development comes amid growing public interest and political scrutiny surrounding the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Her suspension in March 2025 sparked public debate over legislative overreach, rights of elected representatives, and the balance of power between the judiciary and legislature.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was controversially suspended in March this year, over what the Senate described as “unparliamentary conduct”.

The suspension drew criticism from civil society groups and legal experts, who questioned the Senate’s authority to bar an elected lawmaker from representing her constituents.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan filed a suit before the Federal High Court, seeking to overturn her suspension and reaffirm her constitutional right to legislative participation.

While the court on July 4 reportedly ruled in her favour, details of the judgment, including whether the suspension was expressly nullified, remain unclear.

Legal experts argue that until the CTC of the judgment is served, no binding obligation can be imposed on the Senate.

However, some analysts suggest that the optics of delay could fuel perceptions of institutional resistance to judicial oversight.

In its statement, the Senate called for public patience and reiterated its commitment to the rule of law.

“The Senate remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon full clarification of the court’s pronouncements,” it said.

The coming days are expected to be pivotal, as the release of the CTC may determine whether Akpoti-Uduaghan returns to the Senate floor, or whether the legal tussle escalates further.