Rasheedat Ajibade Optimistic as Super Falcons Open Campaign Against Tunisia

WAFCON IN MOROCCO

Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has made Nigeria’s intentions to win the 13th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) very clear to all the contenders as the nine-time African champions open their Group B clash with Tunisia today in Morocco.

South Africa are the tournament’s defending champions while hosts Morocco reached the final last time out but Ajibade is convinced that Nigeriawill not just be showing up – they are showing up to win.

Having previously lifted the WAFCON trophy in 2018 and clinched the Golden Boot at the 2022 edition, Ajibade now eyes a new milestone: leading Nigeria to a record-extending tenth continental title as skipper.

Ajibade, who skippered Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games, will be wearing the captain’s armband for the first time at a major African tournament.

The former Atlético Madridstar is under no illusions about the weight of expectation. But far from being daunted, the electrifying forward insists she’s embracing the pressure with confidence.

“It’s a privilege and a huge honour to captain the Super Falcons of Nigeria. It’s a huge responsibility and I do not take it for granted, but to be honest, there’s no pressure at all,” Ajibade said.

According to Soccernet.ngthe Super Falcons, are by far the most dominant force in African women’s football, open their 2025 campaign on July 6 with a headline clash against Tunisia. They will also face Botswana and Algeria in Group B.

Veteran heads like Osinachi Ohale, Francisca Ordega, and Asisat Oshoalabring invaluable experience to the side, while goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie — Africa’s best for the second year running — stands as a formidable last line of defence.

Coach Justin Madugu’s squad also boasts a blend of proven talent and emerging stars.

Defenders like Michelle Alozie, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Tosin Demehin have impressed in the buildup, while midfield enforcers Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini are expected to set the tempo.

In attack, Nigeria is stacked. Oshoala, Ihezuo, Onumonu, and Babajide offer variety and potency, with Ajibade’s leadership and versatility acting as the glue in a frontline built for damage.

Nigeria’s preparations have been boosted by an impressive goalless draw against Portugal in Lisbon and two morale-boosting victories over Cameroon and Ghana.

With $1 million on offer for the champions — the largest prize money ever awarded in WAFCON history — motivation is sky-high.

As the 13th edition kicks off in Morocco, the Super Falcons are not there to make up the numbers. They’re ready to write another chapter of dominance — and Ajibade is poised to lead them to it.