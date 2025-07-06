  • Sunday, 6th July, 2025

Police Deploy Seven CPs in State Commands, Departments to Enhance Operational Effectiveness

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has deployed seven commissioners of police in state commands and departments to ensure professional leadership in critical areas and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Force. 

Announcing the deployment in a statement on Sunday, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated that the postings take immediate effect.

According to him, “Following the recent approval of postings for commissioners of police to commands and formations across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has charged them to uphold the principles of professionalism and quality leadership towards ensuring their various states are rid of criminal elements that threaten national security.

“The newly posted senior police officers include CP Naziru Abdulmajid to Borno State Command; CP Bello Rasheed Afegbua to Cross River State Command; CP Dahiru Mohammed to Jigawa State Command; CP Adebowale Lawal to Ondo State Command; CP Ibrahim Gotan to Osun State Command; CP Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters; and CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin to the FCID Annex, Gombe State as CP General Investigation.”

He stated that these strategic deployments are aimed at leveraging the vast wealth of policing experience of the senior officers to drive effective policing and ensure the safety and security of citizens within their respective jurisdictions.

Reassuring the public of the NPF’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure nation, the IGP called for the continued support and collaboration of citizens in the collective fight against crime and criminality.

