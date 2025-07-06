On the Occasion of Liberation Day, Rwanda Pledges to Strengthen Trade, Aviation, ICT Ties with Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Christophe Bazivamo, has said his country is poised to strengthen bilateral relations with Nigeria through trade, aviation, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Bazivamo made this known on Friday night in Abuja during the 31st anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day, also known as Kwibohora, with the theme: “The Journey Continues.”

The event is held annually on July 4 to commemorate the end of the 100-day 1994 Rwandan Genocide, during which about one million people died.

Bazivamo emphasised that strengthening trade collaboration between Rwanda and Nigeria was a catalyst for bolstering their bilateral relations, economic growth, and development.

Bazivamo also disclosed that Rwanda would soon establish a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with Nigeria to scale up investment ventures between the two countries.

“Rwanda is fully committed to collaborating closely with Nigeria to cultivate a thriving economic environment that benefits both our nations.

“Trade serves as the heartbeat of any economy. By deepening trade connections, we can generate opportunities and enhance the well-being of our citizens,” he said.

The envoy said that Rwanda would also deepen its partnership with Nigeria across other sectors, including aviation and digital innovation.

According to him, such efforts aim at not just bolstering bilateral relations between the two countries but also to collectively shape a prosperous Africa.

He said that Rwanda was currently working assiduously to facilitate seamless connectivity between Rwanda and Nigeria through cooperation in the aviation sector.

According to him, the aviation sector plays a crucial role in enhancing business activities and tourism across the two countries.

Bazivamo also highlighted the benefits of investing in ICT partnerships for both nations, adding that the potential of ICT in driving innovation and economic transformation cannot be overemphasised.

The High Commissioner also underscored Rwanda’s commitment to regional stability and alluded to Rwanda’s recent peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo as evidence.

He attributed Rwanda’s record achievements and progress in various areas, such as technology, gender equality, and economic growth, to “deliberate choices and a unified national purpose.”

Bazivamo also explained that Rwanda’s Vision 2050 is a strategic framework that is focused on inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation.

According to him, it aims to catapult Rwanda to an upper-middle-income status by 2045 and a high-income, knowledge-based economy by 2050.

“This vision is not merely aspirational but rooted in a clear plan designed to benefit every Rwandan citizen,” the envoy added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that, while Rwanda’s official Independence Day from Belgium is July 1, Kwibohora is significant because it symbolises Rwanda’s rebirth, unity, and journey toward healing and rebuilding after the genocide.

The Kwibohora celebrations, which include patriotic, cultural events, and military parades, are aimed at honouring the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and to reflect on the progress achieved since liberation.

It commemorates the defeat of the Hutu-led regime by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) during the Civil War, which ended the genocide against, with 93 per cent of victims being ethnic Tutsis.