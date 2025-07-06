Kaduna Introduces Free Transportation For Civil Servants, Students

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA) will commence free transport service for civil servants, retirees, and students on Monday.

The Director General of KADSTRA, Inuwa Ibrahim, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He said civil servants, retirees and students will enjoy free rides for the first six months.

He added that students of public and private schools, from primary to tertiary level, will also benefit from the initiative.

He explained that after the six months free ride, 60 per cent transport fare subsidy will be available to the general public.

Ibrahim said the gesture underscores Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants, senior citizens and students in Kaduna State.

He warned that the free transport service will operate in strict adherence to order, security, and efficient service delivery.

Ibrahim said: “Civil servants will be granted access to the buses upon presentation of valid staff identity card and a matching National Identification Number (NIN) to prevent misuse and ensure that only genuine government workers enjoy the free transport service.”

The statement further explained that: ‘’Students from both public and private schools will be allowed to board the buses, provided they are in their complete school uniforms.’

‘’All personnel of recognized security agencies are eligible to access the buses, upon proper identification.’’

The statement said the buses will ply three routes throughout the duration of the free transportation.

The routes, according to Ibrahim, include Rigachikun-Kawo-Kasuwa-Sabo; Sabo-Kasuwa-Kawo-Rigachikun; Rigachikun-Kawo-Independence Way-Yakowa Road and Yakowa Road-Independence Way-Kawo- Rigachikun.

Others include Tudun Wada-Poly road-Sokoto road-Kawo and Kawo-Sokoto road-Poly road-Tudun Wada.

The statement advised commuters against unnecessary rush and jumping of queues while boarding the buses.

During his visit to Kaduna on June 19, 2025, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation in the state.