Journalists Must Hold Leaders Accountable to Safeguard Democracy, Mbah Tells Enugu Press Corps ‎Arinze Gideon in Enugu‎

 Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has emphasised the vital role of journalists in safeguarding democracy by holding leaders accountable at all times.‎

‎Mbah made the call yesterday at a two-day capacity retreat for members of the State House Press Corps (SHPC) in Enugu.

‎Represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, the governor described the media as the nation’s conscience.

‎“As a bastion of democracy, it is essential that journalists must never lose sight of their sacred responsibility to hold leaders accountable and strengthen institutions.”

‎“In today’s world, where truth is increasingly under assault, your role has never been more critical,” he said.

‎Speaking on the workshop theme, ‘Artificial Intelligence Utilisation for Effective Journalism,’ Mbah advocated for ethical and responsible journalism.

‎He urged journalists to embrace AI as a powerful tool while staying grounded in journalistic integrity.

‎“Artificial Intelligence is not the next frontier; it is actually with us now and impacting our lives in ways we may not immediately discern.”

‎“We miss the point if we simply view Artificial Intelligence through the lens of conspiracy theories and fear: that it will lead to job losses, overwhelm humanity, etc.”

‎“We should rather see Artificial Intelligence as a tool that can make us work smarter,” he said.

‎Mbah also highlighted technology-driven reforms by his administration, including a Command-and-Control Centre for security surveillance and a smart school initiative.

‎Earlier, SHPC Chairman Anule Emmanuel lauded the governor for his visionary leadership and hospitality.

‎“As journalists covering the seat of power, we operate in a highly sensitive environment.”

‎”This retreat offers us a valuable opportunity to refresh our skills and reposition ourselves for impactful and responsible journalism in the age of AI,” he said.

