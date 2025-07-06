In Line with Tinubu’s Mandate, NDDC, NLNG Target Speedy Completion of Bonny Road in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is partnering the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) to ensure the speedy completion of the 27.1-kilometre Bonny Ring Road and Bridges in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who stated this during the inspection of the project, reiterated the commission’s determination to deliver the road alongside several others.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama.

Ogbuku emphasised that the project collaboration was a mandate from President Bola Tinubu.

Ogbuku, who was accompanied by the Executive Director Projects, Victor Antai, and other Directors of the commission, also paid a courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo and Natural Ruler of Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple III, in his palace.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer informed the Bonny monarch that, beyond visiting to inspect the ring road project, the commission was in the kingdom to seek his blessings for the 25th anniversary celebration of the commission, which would commence with a thanksgiving service today, July 6, 2025, in Ondo State.

The NDDC boss said as part of the ceremonies, the name of the late Harold Dappa-Biriye would be mounted at the new NDDC headquarters at the Marine Base, Port Harcourt, even as he underlined the critical role played by the late Bonny nationalist in the Niger Delta struggle.

Ogbuku assured all that the commission would continue to positively impact the lives of the people of the region, adding that most of the projects embarked upon by the commission were based on needs assessment.

He stated: “We are committed to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government in the Niger Delta region.

“We remain dedicated to the mandate given to the NDDC by President Bola Tinubu to transform Nigeria’s oil-producing region.”

Ogbuku said that the commission has engaged international oil and gas companies to attract partnerships for large-scale projects.

“We are collaborating with NLNG to facilitate the construction of the Bonny Ring Road, the Kaa-Ataba Bridge, and the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge.

“We believe that in partnership with stakeholders, we will achieve more, and development in our region will be faster and more holistic.

“We are not competing with any state government; we only complement their efforts,” he added.

The managing director stated that the construction of the road would contribute to poverty reduction by positively impacting the economic growth of the host and adjoining communities.

Ogbuku said, “The project is one of the legacy projects which was captured in the 2024 budget of the commission as part of the fund approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to facilitate completion of legacy projects across the region.

“The president’s approval also includes the Kaa-Ataba Bridge, the Bonny Ring Road, and the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge in Rivers State, among others.”