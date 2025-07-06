Dominant Dembele Fires PSG into Semifinals 

Paris St-Germain edged past Bayern Munich to reach the Club World Cup semi-finals in a game overshadowed by a serious ankle injury to Jamal Musiala and featuring two red cards for the French side.

Desire Doue, who scored twice in PSG’s Champions League final win over Inter Milan, sent a 78th-minute low, left-footed drive into the corner for the opening goal.

And despite having Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez sent off, Ousmane Dembele added a second in injury time to set up a last-four date with Real Madrid, who beat Dortmund 3-2in New Jersey on Saturday.

At the end of an entertaining but goalless first half in Atlanta, Musiala – making his first start of the tournament after recovering from injury – was caught by PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma while chasing down Michael Olise’s loose pass near the byeline.

Germany international Musiala emerged clutching his left ankle, while a distraught Donnarumma had to avert his gaze as the Bayern physios rushed on to the pitch.

Dayot Upamecano had a header ruled out for offside moments earlier for Bayern, while their keeper Manuel Neuer made an outstanding stop to deny Bradley Barcola early in the second half.

Four minutes after Doue’s strike, PSG had defender Pacho dismissed for a high lunge on Leon Goretzka, while full-back Hernandez was also given his marching orders in added time for catching Raphael Guerreiro with an elbow.

England captain Harry Kane also had an effort ruled out for offside, while the video assistant referee (VAR) overturned a Bayern penalty just before the end.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially penalised Nuno Mendes for a high challenge on Thomas Muller but, after reviewing the incident on his pitchside monitor, the Englishman changed his initial decision.

The result meant 35-year-old forward Muller, who replaced Kingsley Coman with 10 minutes remaining, had played his last Bayern game after a trophy-laden 17-year career with his boyhood club.