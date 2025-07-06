Doctors Reject FG’s Pay Review, Demand Implementation of Revised Allowances for Medical, Dental Officers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the controversial circular issued by the federal government through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on June 27, 2025, regarding the review of allowances for Medical and Dental Officers.



Describing the circular with reference number: SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646, as preposterous, the doctors said its content failed to address the realities and pressing needs of Nigerian medical professionals.

They further stated that the directive contradicted the national policy on health workforce migration and undermined efforts to retain skilled personnel in the country’s health sector.



According to a statement issued yesterday by Dr. Osundara Tope and Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola, President, and Secretary General of NARD, respectively, the commission’s action reflects a troubling level of indifference toward Nigerian doctors, who continue to sacrifice their time and expertise despite poor working conditions, chronic manpower shortages, and inadequate infrastructure.



They also stated that the commission’s actions completely failed to address the underlying drivers of health workforce migration or acknowledge its profound impact on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Consequently, the association demanded the implementation of the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and allowances as submitted to the Federal Ministry of Health, in line with the collective bargaining agreements earlier made with the federal government, including payment of specialist allowance to all doctors.



NARD also declared that, in solidarity with the demands of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), a fresh negotiation team that will align with the principles of the Collective Bargaining Agreement should be set up.

The statement reads in part: “For over a decade, the Nigerian government has not fulfilled the tenets of the 2009 collective bargaining agreement reached with the Nigerian Doctors.



“The National Salary Income and Wages Commission unilaterally decided to conjure a chaotic allowance structure without transparency and a proper framework that creates mutual respect and understanding.

“The allowance Structure as released by the NSIWC lacks attractive and adequate compensation that reflects the hard economic reality we presently face as Nigerian Doctors.



“It also fails to address the critical concern that is negatively impacting the nation’s healthcare system.

“It completely fails to come to grips with the push and pull factors of Health Workforce Migration and the consequences of Health Workforce Migration on the Nigerian health system.

“Nigeria is suffering from severe shortages of health workers stemming from poor welfare packages, poor working conditions, excessive workload, burnout, mental fatigue, and lack of compensation for overtime.

“In all of these woes on the health workers, what NSIWC could do on behalf of the Federal government is a disrespectful offer to Nigerian doctors.”