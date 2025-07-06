Djokovic ‘Blessed’ to Record 100th Wimbledon Victory

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic said he is “blessed” to have sealed his 100th victory at Wimbledon with a statement third-round win over compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Serb Djokovic was in no mood to delay his near-fated ton at the All England Club and secured the 6-3 6-0 6-4 victory in just one hour and 50 minutes.

It is a feat achieved only by Martina Navratilova and eight-time champion Roger Federer, who holds the record with 105.

If Djokovic wins the trophy at the end of the fortnight, he will still be one shy of the record.

But it would land him an even bigger accomplishment – the record 25th Grand Slam title he has been chasing since last winning a major at the 2023 US Open.

“Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament of not just myself but the majority of players,” he said.

“Growing up, most kids dream of winning here and I’ve been blessed to do that many times here. Any history I make in my favourite tournament… I’m blessed.”

Djokovic celebrated the milestone by performing a ‘pumping’ dance which has become a tradition between him and his children after each win this tournament.

He demonstrated the dance with his daughter – who was sitting in his coaching box – during his on-court speech after the match.

The 38-year-old, seeded sixth, will take on Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.