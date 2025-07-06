At B & C’s Harvest of  Talents, a Fiesta of Brilliance, Visions

A leading Lagos-based law firm’s inaugural recent art exhibition and competition, lifted the veil on the seething and surging vibrant pool of young artistic talents. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

With a dazzling debut on Tuesday, July 1, Babalakin & Co’s youth-focused exhibition burst onto the Lagos art scene like a gust of fresh, bracing air, its vibrant élan captivating aficionados and lodging its claim for a spot among the city’s glitzy art shindigs.

Attended by a coterie of the city’s most influential figures, including the Acting US Consul General in Lagos, Joellen Borg, the founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the renowned corporate titan and art collector Adedotun Sulaiman, who was also one of the judges, among others, the strictly-by-invitation exhibition was a first-ever event of its kind, hosted at the Victoria Island-based office of Babalakin & Co (B&C). This event marked a creative twist in the law firm’s 37-year legacy in legal development, highlighting a convergence between law and art.

The firm’s managing partner, Olawale Akoni, SAN, corroborated this new direction, emphasising that art wasn’t just about aesthetics, but about using creativity as a tool for national development. “It was very important for us as a firm to show our commitment to the arts,” he said, explaining that the firm believed in taking a broader approach to its practice, one that allowed it to contribute to society while nurturing emerging artistic talent.

Harking back to its founding principles, the firm’s venture into the art exhibition circuit was no mere happenstance. Indeed, it was a deliberate choice – a spinoff from its visionary approach to law, which sees creativity rubs shoulders with jurisprudence. This is an approach that aligns seamlessly with the vision of its founder, Dr. Wale Babalakin, whose 65th birthday coincided with the date of the exhibition – a masterstroke of timing!

Akoni’s emphasis on the intersection between art and law – two seemingly disparate disciplines – was a pivotal theme. By highlighting their potential synergy, he implied that together, they could drive progress and propel the nation forward. To this end, the firm is set to host an annual art exhibition and competition, spotlighting young Nigerian talent and demonstrating the impact of strategic vision and planning.

Speaking about the exhibition, themed “Tiwa n Tiwa” in Yoruba (which literally translates as “Our Own is Our Own”), for instance. It was a vibrant celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, which was expertly curated by Oladapo Mudasiru. From over 250 submissions, 26 captivating art pieces pulsed with creativity and innovation, shining like a sunrise over the Nigerian artscape. The winners were announced in a thrilling finale: Aaron Ajogwu Atadoga claimed the top spot with a N5 million cash prize, followed by Glory Ifunanyachukwu Innocent (N2.5 million) and Abdlquadr Ojelade (N1.5 million), in the second and third place, respectively. Ezichi Nkwocha’s artistry resonated deeply with the audience, earning him the “Viewer’s Choice Award” and a N1 million cash prize. With a total prize pool of N10 million, this event was a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, celebrating Nigerian artistry and showcasing the best of painting, drawing, and sculpture.

Elaborating on the selection process, B & C’s head of creative arts and sports law department, Dunni Segun-Oki, stressed that the firm’s goal was to create a platform for young Nigerian artists to shine. “We wanted to give them a stage to showcase their talents,” she explained, adding that the firm had partnered with an industry expert to send out a call for entries to the art society in Nigeria. The response was overwhelming, with 250 submissions pouring in. A panel of four distinguished judges then carefully sifted through the entries, narrowing them down to 74 before finally crowning the top pieces.

According to Segun-Oki, the theme “Tiwa N Tiwa” was conceived to capture the essence of Nigerian uniqueness. “We asked artists to create pieces that would resonate with every Nigerian, reflecting our society and culture,” she explained. The result was a collection of art pieces that were “unmistakably Nigerian,” tackling issues that are deeply rooted in the country’s culture and society. “They’re relatable, thought-provoking, and truly representative of the Nigerian experience,” she added, underscoring the significance of the selected pieces.

The first-place winner, Atadoga, impressed the audience with his quartet of artworks, each a showpiece that proclaims his creative genius from the rooftops. The Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduate’s inspirations are rooted in the beauty of nature and the unrelenting efforts of labour, which he masterfully weaves into his art. Take one of his standout pieces, “Nature’s Embrace”, for instance. It is a breathtaking relief sculpture that seems to breathe life into the very essence of nature. This piece is complemented by “Lagos, A City in Motion”, “The Axe and the Wood”, and “Rhythm of the Ancestors”, each a unique reflection of his artistic vision.

Among the exhibition’s multifaceted impact, the standout element, according to Akoni, should be the audience’s discernment of “a well-thought-out process” that yields remarkable results. He enthused that the exhibition offered a glimpse into a brighter future for Nigeria, saying, “There is so much that this country can aspire to become… We believe in this country. There is hope.” Meanwhile, Joellen Borg, the Acting US Consul General, echoed Akoni’s sentiments, praising the depth and innovation of the works on display, and noting that the artists were “truly multidimensional” in their talents, from designing and sewing to filming and painting.