An Artist’s Tales of Resilience and New Trails

Yinka Olatunbosun

After over two decades of quiet devotion to his craft, Fortune Ossai is finally stepping into the spotlight with his debut solo art exhibition, Time and Chance, opening July 19 at Fobally Gallery, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The exhibition, which runs till August 2, will feature 30 compelling works—paintings, drawings, and photographs—each telling a story of patience, passion, and perseverance. It is a showcase of an artist whose voice has matured in silence and now speaks volumes through colour, texture and form.

For Ossai, Time and Chance is more than an exhibition. It is a personal statement. “This theme is majorly about my experience,” the Yaba College of Technology-trained artist said. “I have always wanted to do a solo exhibition, but fear held me back. I didn’t know if I would be accepted or how to go about it.”

That changed the day he stumbled upon Fobally Gallery on Instagram and made a call that would alter the trajectory of his career. “I saw they had an opening, and I took my chance. This is my set time. This is my chance.”

Ossai’s works reflect not just years of training and talent, but the heart of a man who has remained quietly resilient in the shadows. From oil on canvas to charcoal and photography, his technique reveals a mastery that can only be born from time-tested dedication. Among the standout pieces is “The Good Fight”, a vibrant acrylic on canvas of a boxer draped in a colourful hood, eyes fierce with determination. “It speaks to the journey,” Ossai explained. “It reflects the fight I’ve had in me all these years to keep going.”

Another remarkable piece, “Delight”, features a young child with an oversized turban—a playful yet profound metaphor for a future filled with potential, yet weighted with the patience it requires. “That speaks to me too,” he said. “There’s innocence in it, but also a wait. A long wait.”

Speaking during a press preview, Folasade Abiola, Founder and Creative Director of Fobally Gallery, said the exhibition was designed to spark curiosity. “Time and Chance may sound abstract, but we want people to come in and experience what it means through the eyes of this exceptional artist.”

Abiola is confident that Ossai’s journey will resonate with many Nigerians, especially in times like these. “The exhibition is not just a visual treat; it’s also an emotional and philosophical one,” she said. “It’s about noticing opportunities when they come, about resilience in the face of silence.”

Adetiloye Oluwatosin Jekami, the exhibition’s curator, echoed that sentiment. “This is the right time for this show. Many Nigerians are feeling disillusioned, but this exhibition says: ‘Look again. Your chance may be right in front of you.’

“Nigeria may not be perfect but within the imperfections in Nigeria now might be your time and the opportunity might be staring at you. When you come to this exhibition I want it to inspire you.”

According to Jekami, the works were curated not only for their aesthetic appeal, but for how deeply they reflect the theme and Ossai’s depth as a visual artist. “When people walk in, we want them to ask: ‘Where has this artist been all this while?’ That’s how powerful the pieces are.”

Chairman of Fobally Art World Africa, Mr. Larry Segun-Lean, added his voice to the praise. “Fortune is a multi-talented artist. He graduated from the iconic Yabatech and you can see that technical finesse in his work. With this exhibition, time and chance has happened for him.”

Ossai, now finally in the spotlight, hopes his story will inspire others to not give up on their creative dreams. “For 20 years, I waited. Now I’m ready. I want people to know that whatever delay they’ve faced, there’s still a time and there’s still a chance.”