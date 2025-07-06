Adeleke Dismisses Rumours of Planned Defection, Insists He Remains Loyal Member of PDP

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed rumours suggesting that he plans to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rumours were rife on Friday about the imminent defection of Adeleke and the entire structure of the PDP defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in a statement released yesterday, Adeleke said he remained a loyal member and leader of the PDP in Osun State.

This is as the state chapter of the PDP also dismissed rumour making the rounds about alleged plans by Governor Adeleke to defect into the fold of the APC.

The governor said he had been inundated with calls regarding his rumoured defection in the last few hours.

“I want to assure the good people of Osun State and Nigerians at large; I remain a loyal member, and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State,” the Osun governor said.

“My focus remains on delivering good governance and fulfilling our five-point agenda for Osun people.

“Please disregard the fake news and continue to support our mission for a better Osun State.”

Following the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by opposition politicians, there were insinuations that Adeleke might be the first governor to join the coalition.

There is also a lingering speculation that the Osun governor may defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) — although he had denied nursing such a plan.

Adeleke will seek re-election on August 8, 2026 — in one of the few off-cycle governorship elections.

It is being speculated that the Osun State governor is eyeing a new political party owing to the leadership crisis in the PDP and gale of defections from the party.

Also, the state chapter of the PDP has dismissed rumours that Governor Adeleke was set to defect to the APC.

The party said neither Adeleke nor the established structures of the ruling party in the state would defect to the opposition APC.

A statement signed by Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, said: “This falsehood, clearly orchestrated by jittery elements within the opposition, is a desperate attempt to distract the people of Osun State from the ongoing transformation being championed by His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

“We understand the tension and anxiety these rumours have generated among our teeming members, supporters, and stakeholders. Let it be firmly stated that the PDP remains intact, cohesive, and more committed than ever to the renewed mission of rescuing and rebuilding Osun State.”