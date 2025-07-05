  • Saturday, 5th July, 2025

Troops Thwart Terrorists’ Attempt to Blow Up Marte-Dikwa Bridge, Kill Terrorist Fighter

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Nigerian Army yesterday revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai thwarted an attempt by terrorists to blow up the Marte-Dikwa bridge in Borno State. 

The military high command stated that troops uncovered 60 heavily primed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) plotted at the foot of the bridge to blow it up and kill innocent road users.

A statement by Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, said the troops also killed a terrorist and recovered assorted weapons during coordinated offensive operations. 

The offensive operations, he said, followed a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram/Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists freedom of action and restore lasting peace in the North-east region.

According to him, “On 3 July 2025, troops, while conducting operations around Marte and Dikwa general areas, discovered a large quantity of IEDs at a bridge linking Marte and Dikwa, believed to have been stashed by the terrorists to unleash mayhem and destroy critical national infrastructure. The recovery has significantly thwarted a disaster in the general area.

“In the same vein, troops, while conducting a coordinated fighting patrol along Fulatari in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, captured a terrorist fighter and recovered an AK-47 rifle with a magazine and a large quantity of ammunition. Another combat team on operations around Mussini in the Ngala Local Government Area came into contact and engaged the terrorists with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to scamper in disarray.”

Captain Kovangiya stated that troops, during pursuit, recovered AK47 rifles, jerrycans of premium motor spirit, motorcycles, and terrorists’ uniforms, among other sundry items.

 “In another development, troops on offensive operations at Salekwa area in the Mafa Local Government Area made further contact with the insurgents, neutralising some fighters while others fled. While exploiting the general area, troops recovered AK47 rifles, AK47 magazines, and the body of one neutralised terrorist,” he said.

He noted that the resilient troops have been commended by the Military High Command and have continued to conduct a series of operations in high spirits, with close air support from the Air Component Command of OPHK, in collaboration with relevant security agencies and stakeholders, to facilitate socio-economic activities in the North-east.

