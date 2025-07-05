SystemSpecs Drives Teens’ Interest in Tech with Reward

Omolabake Fasogbon

SystemSpecs has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing tech skills at a recent ceremony held to celebrate young talents exploring solutions with technology.

The recognised talents were winners of the company’s annual Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC),a platform devoted to young persons between the ages of nine and 15 to creatively and critically engage with tech tools to drive positive change in society.

According to the organisation, this year’s edition highlights not just the talents of the finalists, but a growing interest in tech education, evident by the 5,000 entries received, marking a 33 percent increase in participation from the previous year.

Chairman of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, remarked, “The competition is not just about writing essays; it’s about preparing young Nigerians to think critically and use technology as a force for good. What we celebrate today is not just talent but the courage to speak up, think deeply, and believe in the power of innovation.”

Beyond recognition, the initiative provides tangible support, with winners in junior and senior categories receiving N1 million, laptops, internet subscriptions, and educational resources. The second and third-place finalists also earned N750,000 and N500,000, respectively.

Additional awards were presented to winning schools, namely Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja, and Abesan Comprehensive Junior College, Lagos. Also, Lagos State emerged top-performing state based on the number of finalists from its public schools.

Commenting, overall winner in the junior category, Adeomi Adesewa, described the experience as transformational.

She said, “Even when I had to rewrite my essay many times, I never gave up. I now know that my words have power.”

Similarly, senior category winner, Okeke Chukwudumebi Daniel, remarked that the competition exposed him to the fact that the future does not wait as well as a need to aim higher to do more.

The firm revealed further that CDEC witnessed a significant female participation, with girls accounting for 61 percent of entries and over 90 percent in several states. It noted that entries from orphanages and children with special needs further reflected the initiative’s dedication to promoting inclusivity.

Executive Director of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, stressed the goal of the initiative to inspire and empower the next generation of problem solvers through digital creativity and purposeful education.