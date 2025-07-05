Suzuki By CFAO GM Dedicates Transport Awards to Loyal Customers, Team Work

Bennett Oghifo

Mrs Aissatou Diouf, General Manager of Suzuki By CFAO has expressed delight over her recent “Distinguished Auto Personality of The Year Award'” and the “Mini Bus Of The Year Award” given to the Suzuki Eeco at the last Nigeria Transport Lecture/Award held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The general manager of the enterprising Suzuki dealership noted that: “Receiving the ‘Auto Personality of the Year’ award at the 11th Nigeria Transport Lecture is truly an honor that reflects not just personal recognition, but the collective success of our entire Suzuki by CFAO team.”

According to her, “This award validates our commitment to transforming Nigeria’s automotive landscape by making reliable, affordable transportation accessible to everyone.

“It reinforces our belief in our tagline. There is a Suzuki for everyone’ – we’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that whether you’re a small business owner, a growing family, or an entrepreneur, there’s a Suzuki vehicle that meets your specific needs.

“This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and expanding our impact in Nigeria’s transport sector, particularly in providing solutions that drive economic growth and improve mobility for all Nigerians.”

She said, “I dedicate both awards – the ‘Auto Personality of the Year’ and our Suzuki Eeco’s ‘Mini Bus of The Year’ recognition – to our incredible team at Suzuki by CFAO who share our vision of revolutionising transportation in Nigeria.

This achievement belongs to every team member who believes in delivering quality, reliability, and value to our customers. I also dedicate it to our loyal customers and the Nigerian market that has embraced Suzuki vehicles.

She further declared that, the Eeco’s Mini Bus Award particularly reflects Suzuki’s commitment to the commercial transport sector as proven through its fuel efficiency, durability, and versatility that makes it an ideal solution for Nigeria’s growing logistics and passenger transport needs.

“We expect this recognition to further strengthen our position as we continue bringing innovative automotive solutions that support Nigeria’s economic development and provide sustainable transportation options for every Nigerian.”