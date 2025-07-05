South South APC Endorses Tinubu, Govs for Re-election

*Akpabio: Region no longer afterthought in national devt

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South South geo-political zone has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the four incumbent APC governors in the region as sole candidates for the 2027 general election.

This unanimous endorsement came Saturday at the APC South South Stakeholders Meeting held in Benin City, Edo State, according to a statement by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media, Jackson Udom.

Leaders of the party, according to the statement, also passed a vote of confidence in Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Zonal Working Committee for their steadfast commitment to the growth of the party in the region.

The meeting, attended by key party stakeholders from across the six South South states, culminated in a communiqué read by the Zonal Chairman, Victor Giadom, affirming the zone’s unflinching support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The stakeholders, it added, commended the President for his administration’s inclusive approach to development,

They noted that the South South is no longer treated as an afterthought in national planning and execution.

Particular praise was extended to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for what was described as his “unalloyed support” for the Tinubu administration and “spectacular performance” in Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, Senate President Akpabio, who also serves as the South South APC leader, urged the region to unite behind Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

His speech, titled “United Vision: Advancing South-South Progress Under President Bola Tinubu,” emphasized the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, energy, education, and economic empowerment.

“Under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the South South is no longer an afterthought in national development,” Akpabio declared.

“The landmark Coastal Highway Project—from Lagos to Calabar—is not just infrastructure; it is an economic game-changer for our region.”

Akpabio highlighted several ongoing initiatives, including the East-West Road rehabilitation, the revival of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Railway, and strategic energy investments such as the Gas Revolution Industrial Park and modular refineries in the Niger Delta.

He also cited the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as a move toward greater community involvement and transparency.

He further listed federal investments in education, social welfare programs, and the roll-out of the Presidential CNG Initiative, all targeted at boosting local economies and improving the quality of life across the region.

“The South South has waited long for inclusive development.

“Today, we are witnessing it unfold. But we must not be weary in well-doing,” he said.

Calling for unity and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections, Akpabio urged stakeholders to “support President Tinubu—not just in words, but in mobilizing our people, enlightening our communities, and defending our future.”

With the APC seeking to consolidate its influence in the South South, the meeting concluded with a resounding pledge from stakeholders to defend the party’s progress and ensure its continued dominance in the region and nationally.

“Let us ensure that the APC remains the party of progress, the party of justice, and the party of the people,” Akpabio concluded.