Roadblock Unveils Innovative Way, Select DJs for Africa’s Biggest Club Party

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

I

n a stunning display of creativity, and transparency in the selection process of artists for major concerts and shows in Nigeria, Roadblock Party, has inaugurated the first of its kind live exercise to select disc jockeys (DJs) featuring in the second edition of the Roadblock Party themed: ‘Pleasure Dome- the Return of Saints and Sinners’.

The exercise, which was hosted at the Roadblock Studio in Lagos, streamed live on Instagram recently, picked Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki otherwise known as DJ Kaywise and Olayinka Lawal a.k.a DJ Mule. The exercise was sponsored by Desperados, a product of Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The first draw produced the internationally acclaimed DJ Kaywise and a call was put through to him where he confirmed his availability for the second edition. The sequence followed after a brief time out and it produced the sensational DJ YK Mule, he also confirmed his availability for the biggest club party in Africa.

The second edition of the Roadblock Party is scheduled to hold on October 4, 2025 at the Balmoral Victoria Island, Lagos. Roadblock Party, also known as Roadblock, is Africa’s biggest club party, turning large indoor venues into club setting, known for its inclusive ethos of peace, love, unity, and respect.

Speaking on the new introduction to the growing Roadblock brand, the Patron of the platform, Dr. Felix King said that the draft is introduced to give every DJ in Nigeria the equal opportunity to participate in the Roadblock Party.

“This is designed to show transparency and credibility on the Roadblock Party recruitment of artistes because the Roadblock has become a platform every DJ wants to feature in but we cannot afford to have every DJ in Nigeria on the show, we have to give all of them equal opportunity through live drafting,” Dr. King explained.

According to him, “The core objective of Roadblock is to bring together a crowd of nightlife enthusiasts who appreciate high-energy dance music events and visually stunning experience, people who are seeking a positive, celebratory atmosphere, and those who appreciate high-quality production and stage design.”

On what to expect on October 4, the convener said that participants should expect an explosive meeting of afro house and drum orchestra, topnotch DJs, multiple DJ sets, massive production, and a great visual show where attendees are required to wear all-white or all-black dress and the arena itself is decorated to match.

Most importantly, he said, the Roadblock is committed to attract those Gen Zs and Gen Zs-at-heart wanting to explore positive freedom. “We are different because we are turning large event arenas into the biggest club in Africa”, he added.

The Roadblock event, which is organized by Oracle Experience, has continued to redefine club parties in Nigeria with some spectacular performances, afro house music, world-class DJs, visually stunning experiences, elaborate stage designs, massive production and a focus on creating a unified, positive atmosphere.

The inaugural edition which took place at Balmoral Ikeja on April 19th, 2025 attracted over three thousand energetic vibrant party goers and they were refreshed by Desperados beer. The maiden edition hosted a wide array of renowned DJs, including Dope Caesar, DJ Consequence, DJ Kaywise, and Tolani Baj.

Others were Maze x Mxtreme, DJ Biosky, DJ Bootylicious from Cameroon, and more. The Hype artists include; Do2dtun and Jimmie. At the Roadblock, attendees are required to wear all-white or all-black dress, which echoes unity in duality. The Roadblock is the largest indoor afrocentric dance event.