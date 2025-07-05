Peter Rufai’s Family Expresses Appreciation to Nigerians

The family of late Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, has expressed their gratitude and appreciation to soccer loving Nigerians for love shown to them since the demise of the former Super Eagles safehand.

In a release signed by the children, brother and sister of the legendary goalkeeper on behalf of the family, reads- “With total submission to the will of Almighty God, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the transition to glory of our father and brother, the legendary former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Prince Peter “Dodo Manyana” Rufai,who died at six O’clock in the morning of Thursday, 3rd of July, 2025, after a brief illness, aged 61 years old.

“Despite our shock and sadness at his rather sudden demise, we are indeed extremely grateful to God Almighty for the impactful life that he granted him through a very successful football career that made him to become world famous.

From a humble beginning with Sharks Football Club of Port Harcourt in the late 1970’s, he rose steadily through the ranks in the national team to become Nigeria’s first FIFA World Cup goalkeeper at USA ‘94 and France ‘98. He also featured at four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals and played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s victory at Tunisia ‘94. Altogether, he won 66 caps with the national team and scored one goal.

Rufai also enjoyed a successful club career that took him from home in Nigeria to Benin Republic, Belgium, The Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

He finally returned home to Nigeria after his retirement to set up Staruf Sports Development Limited through which he got involved in grassroots sports and youth development. That was his full-time engagement until he was called home by his Lord.

“The Rufai Family will like to thank all Nigerians at home and abroad that have been reaching out to us with condolence messages either directly or through the media since the news broke of Prince Peter Rufai’s death.

“We thank everyone for your love and expression of sympathy. A formal announcement of the burial arrangements will be made in due course.”