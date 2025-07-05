Otu Lauds S’ south Transformation Drive,  Declares Region’s Support for Tinubu’s Continuity 

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has declared the South-south geopolitical zone to be on a firm trajectory of national greatness under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing his administration’s transformative strides as ‘magical’ and worthy of continued support.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-south Stakeholders meeting held in Benin City on Saturday, Governor Otu traced the region’s political evolution and affirmed the collective resolve of the APC family to deepen its developmental philosophy across Nigeria.

“We have come with an alabaster of endorsements,” he said, “and we are pouring generously and unreservedly on our dear captain of the progressives… the Jagaban of Africa,” the governor said.

Reflecting on Cross River’s early decision to align with the APC in the South-south region, Otu noted that the state had once felt politically ‘orphaned’ but never doubted the promise of a better future.

“We assuaged the loneliness with the conviction that we took an informed decision because hope was indeed on the horizon,” he stated.

The governor lauded the sweeping reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, crediting Tinubu’s administration with restoring investor confidence and stabilizing the macroeconomic environment.

He cited landmark achievements including the removal of fuel subsidies, the unification of foreign exchange rates, a $40 billion external reserve, and the $13.17 billion trade surplus as clear indicators of progress.

Governor Otu also praised initiatives like the student loan scheme, consumer credit access, tariff removals on essential goods, and robust agricultural incentives as part of a broader effort to ease citizens’ burdens and stimulate productivity.

“Our focus on infrastructure, economic growth and social welfare is well poised,” he said, adding that: “Our delivery strides at various sectors are gallant and sustainable.”

Emphasizing the importance of consistency in leadership, Otu described Tinubu’s capacity to weather turbulent national challenges while maintaining focus and resolve as emblematic of visionary governance.

“Nothing attracts greatness to a personality like the consistency of character and excellency of courage in the face of daunting demands,” he said.

He called on party faithful and regional stakeholders to close ranks around President Tinubu and the APC as a whole, warning against disrupting a working formula.

“It is a great error to change a working formula, a productive philosophy or an efficient workman,” Otu declared. “We in the South-south have tasted and trusted the capacity of Mr. President.”

In his closing remarks, Governor Otu offered benedictions for the South-south, the APC, and the Nigerian federation, expressing confidence that the Renewed Hope vision would continue to inspire national restoration.

“God bless the South-south APC. God bless the APC. God bless Nigeria,” he proclaimed.