Ohens: Networking Unlocks Vast Opportunities, Possibilities

Tony Icheku

From a funeral ceremony to a highbrow nightclub, to interactions with sources while on the job as a reporter, Dr. Joseph Ohens proffered that any encounter between individuals offers an opportunity to begin networking – it is a window to vast opportunities and possibilities.

The USA-based lawyer and healthcare administrator, in a passionate presentation brimming with anecdotes, personal encounters, and practical experiences, on Sunday, June 29, 2025, cracked the code on the inherent possibilities and potential networking offers.

“It unlocks doors to a wider range of opportunities not immediately obvious or advertised,” he submitted.

Ohens who featured via Zoom as the Guest Speaker at MyNiche Africa Business Seminar, approached the topic: “The Power of Networks: Unlocking Opportunities Through Community Connections” from a conversational, matter-of-fact narrative, offering nuggets of wisdom to any one desiring to make impact in his/her personal life, community, business, or profession.

He stripped the topic of its pedagogical veneer, explaining that networking starts when we begin to deliberately mix with others and internationally cultivate relationship with others.

He noted that his aptitude for writing and inclination towards journalism, propelled him into the profession proper when he had an encounter at a funeral ceremony in Uzebba, Edo State, in the 1980s, with Mr. Tunde Thompson, then Managing Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, who was jailed alongside his colleague, Mr. Nduka Irabor, under Decree 4 by the then military rulers. After getting into the journalism profession, he began to flourish and widen his horizon when he enlisted as a member of then trending nightclub, Niteshift Coliseum, Ikeja, which provided an avenue to network with the high and the mighty in the country who were patrons of the club.

According to him, networking connects mentees to their mentors, where experienced professionals provide guidance and support for upcoming ones.

He added that networking equally helps leaders learn from others, enhances their troubleshooting skills and ability to stay ahead of trends.

Ohens further expounded that networking contributes to longer, healthier life and impacts on mental health as people with positive social connections are less likely to suffer depression. “Support is something we all need… networking open doors to opportunities, collaborations, and positive social connections which have been linked to reduced risk of depression.”

In response to a question about stage fright, Ohens recalled that as a young teacher, he once had that problem, but he worked on himself to overcome it. He advised those with that problem to practice public speaking at home, start with writing down whatever they want to say in public.

He pointed out that the highpoint of his networking prowess was gained in journalism which gave him the platform to interact with the high and the mighty, but cautioned that journalism as a profession must be practiced ethically.

In his final words, he submitted that “Networking is dear to my heart, and has made me what I am. I want us as a people to open up and join, participate in, and contribute to our family groups, our community associations, various social associations, religious associations, alumni associations, sporting interest groups, and professional organisations. Networking gives one a spiritual upliftment and personal fulfillment.”

Like others who attended the Zoom conference, the moderator, Engr. Titilola Sodipo, a general manager at R.T. Briscoe, applauded Dr. Ohens for an eloquent and excellent presentation, and in her remarks, she affirmed that resources and support are attracted by value creation, lending credence to some of the points he enumerated.

In her explanation on what ‘MyNiche Business Seminar’ series stands for, Engr. Sodipo described it as a “learning, sharing, and inspiration platform for the younger generation.”

She maintained that since growth is a process, MyNiche took off in 2015 to offer insights to younger generation of Nigerians on STEM, entrepreneurship and other fields that will contribute to the pursuit of excellence in their undertakings.

The brains behind MyNiche, Engr. Edwin Eromokhodion, affirmed the power of networking in his remarks, saying “Dr. Ohens was a driving force in the revived ACCIOBA (the alumni association of his alma mater). His leadership and inspiration is instrumental to the vibrancy of the Association.”

Another ACCIOBA member, Prof. John Cletus Ihongbe of Babcock University, Sagamu, validated Dr. Ohens’ presentation stressing that “Networking is very important in all human interactions and cannot be overemphasized. Travel also helps to broaden ones perspectives.”

Webinar participants were very appreciative of the good and selfless work MyNiche Africa is doing for the good of all. They inquired how they could support MyNiche Africa.