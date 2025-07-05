Northern Governors’ Chairman, Yahaya Leads Delegation on Condolence Visit to Dantata Family

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of the late business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in Kano.

Yahaya was received by the eldest son of the deceased, Alhaji Tajdeen Aminu Dantata, alongside elder statesman, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura and other members of the Dantata family at the family residence in Koki, Kano.

This was contained in a Press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli,

Director-General (Press Affairs)

Government House,Gombe, which was made available to Journalists on Friday.

While delivering his condolences, Yahaya described the late iconic businessman and scion of the legendary Dantata dynasty as a deeply respected elder statesman and a generous philanthropist whose contributions to commerce, education and humanitarian causes had left an indelible mark not only in the North but across the entire country.

“On behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the government and people of Gombe State, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Dantata family. We have lost a pillar of integrity, industry, and humility. His life was one of service, generosity, and commitment to the progress of Nigeria,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

Special prayers were offered during the visit, seeking Allah’s mercy, forgiveness and eternal rest for the departed elder statesman in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Governor Yahaya was accompanied on the condolence visit by an entourage comprising prominent dignitaries, including Arch. Yunusa Yakubu, Dr. Jamilu Ishiyaku Gwamna, Alhaji Musa Garba, the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Muhammad Gambo Magaji, and other senior government officials.