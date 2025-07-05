KYCV: We’re Building on Shema’s Legacy, Says Katsina Gov 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has revealed that his administration is revitalising and expanding the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV) built by former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

He said the KYCV, which was built and equipped with cutting-edge equipment by Shema, is a centre of excellence in both technical and vocational education training.

Radda, who disclosed this during the graduation ceremony and presentation of starter packs to 634 students of the centre, said his administration would continue to consolidate on Shema’s indelible legacy.

He said: “Your (Shema) visionary leadership laid the foundation for KYCV, and it is our honour to build upon that legacy, revitalising and expanding its impact for this generation and the next.

“To you, sir, we say: thank you for planting the seed. Today, we are nurturing the tree. We have viewed KYCV not merely as a vocational training centre, but as a centre of excellence in technical and vocational education and training.”

He described the state-owned Youth Craft Village as a viable centre for innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood which has empowered Katsina youths with different skills.

Radda added that his administration has taken proactive and strategic steps towards revitalising the KYCV, including the development of a business plan and sustainability framework for the centre.

In his keynote address, Shema said the KYCV, which was established in 2009 by his administration, was born out of his desire to nurture Katsina youths across the 34 local government areas of the state with requisite entrepreneurship and vocational skills.

He reaffirmed that over the years, the centre has trained, empowered and graduated thousands of Katsina youths and women with different vocational and entrepreneurship skills to make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

He said the 634 graduates had demonstrated resilience and discipline to build a better future for themselves and their respective communities, adding that: “Today is not the end of your journey, but the beginning of a purposeful one.”

The former Katsina governor said the graduates possessed tools not only of trade, but of transformation that “can lift their families out of poverty and inspire hope where there was none”.

He stated that Governor Radda’s robust support for youth skill acquisition through continued investments underscores a shared commitment to economic empowerment and sustainable development.

Shema, who is the current Chairman of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), lauded the governor for giving evident priority to the critical issue of youth development in the state.