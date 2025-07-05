Hellen Slams, Drags Chiefpriest Over Paternity Test

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

His foray into music and association in recent times with music superstar David Adeleke, has got all and driven most conversations about popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu a.k.a Cubana Chiefpriest, such that an alleged baby mama scandal threatening his status has caused him undesirable attention and ridiculing his position in public.

While the woman has become a regular feature on the internet, inspired several memes, and continues to drag Chiefpriest for abandoning her and his alleged son, Chiefpriest has, in turn maintained never meeting the lady who claims to have a 2-year-old son named after him, and continued to do so amid the paternity saga.

A series of WhatsApp and Instagram messages leaked in which she confronted Chiefpriest has also drawn the interest of observers who have been following the drama. In the eyes of these observers on social media, sees and dubbed her ‘the weapon fashioned against Chiefpriest’ as she weekly curses, calling out ‘Paskalll’ come and carry your baby o!

Just last week Chiefpriest filed a lawsuit in a Kenyan court, restraining the lady identified as Hellen Mutimu from publishing or sharing defamatory content about him. The story that made the rounds raised mixed reactions, with many wondering how difficult it seemed for the celebrity barman to yield to a paternity test call and clear his name.

Hellen has for a couple of years now been cursing and calling out Chiefpriest, demanding a DNA test to prove paternity and possibly take responsibility for the child. She claimed to have met Chiefpriest in Lagos. Hellen had reached out to bloggers and influencers, revealed details of their tryst… how they first met, where, when, and so on.

Reports claimed she reached out to a number of his associates, including Chiefpriest’s wife, and solicited funds online for the baby’s upkeep. To the businessman, he believes it’s an attack against his marriage. “I have a beautiful marriage; this (marriage) is the best thing that has ever happened to me, and if you watch the whole attack, it is on the marriage,” he once said.

Meanwhile, as Chiefpriest continues to assert his non-paternity stance and confronts anyone who questions him publicly about the issue, Hellen keeps popping up. She first made headlines in 2023 when she accused the nightlife connoisseur of fathering her child, an allegation Chiefpriest tagged as “blackmail,” suggesting a DNA test be carried out.

In an interview on Channels TV he stressed that he is wealthy enough to support as many children as he wants if he chooses to engage in extramarital affairs. He described the claims as a cheap attempt at blackmail and challenged bloggers to conduct a DNA test at their own expense, promising to reimburse them if the child turned out to be his.

Initially, her alleged affair with Chiefpriest garnered little attention, but it resurfaced in January 2025 following a spat between the socialite and afrobeats powerhouse, Burna Boy. The situation escalated when Burna Boy took to Instagram, referring to Chiefpriest as the Owerri version of popular American rapper, Rick Ross.

In a surprising twist, Burna Boy offered to support Hellen, even proposing to bring her to Nigeria for a DNA test which she has been yearning. Despite her struggles to get Chiefpriest commit to a test, Hellen insists her intention is not to bring his name to disrepute but to secure a better future for her son, Pascal.

In the vast opinion of a majority, the sooner Chiefpriest commits to the test he had much earlier agreed to savage his name of the ongoing paternity scandal which has for months now remained in the spotlight, save Hellen of her ordeal, the better. Otherwise the ‘money na water’ sensation might just be seen as the one with ulterior motive, not Hellen.