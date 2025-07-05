From Lagos to Dubai: Trillbjm’s Journey of Innovation, Identity, and Impact

In the heart of Lagos, a young computer science graduate once dreamed of building technology that would connect people across borders. Today, that dream is real—and its architect, Benjamin Oyemonlan, known to many as Trillbjm, is living proof that innovation knows no boundaries.

Growing up in Nigeria, Trillbjm’s fascination with software led him from the University of Lagos to Microsoft USA, and then back to Africa to lead one of the continent’s boldest fintech experiments—the creation of a Bitcoin-powered payment card.

But his story is more than tech milestones. It’s about purposeful leadership. As CEO of Platnova and co-founder of multiple ventures, including Shortlet.app and Zap Africa, he’s helping reshape how young Africans interact with finance, travel, and real estate.

What sets him apart isn’t just his vision—it’s his humility. “I believe in creating opportunities for others,” he says. That belief fuels his mentorship programs, cross-border advisory work, and consistent efforts to simplify digital access for underserved communities.

Today, with operational footprints in the UK, UAE, and across Africa, Trillbjm is not just a CEO. He’s a changemaker who never forgot where he started—and who’s ensuring others can start their own journey, too.