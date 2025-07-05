Business Coach, Olumide Marks 40th Birthday with Social Impact Across Lagos Correctional Centers

Tosin Clegg

In a striking departure from conventional birthday celebrations, Nigerian business coach and real estate entrepreneur, Olufemi Olumide, commemorated his 40th birthday with a week-long impact project focused on the rehabilitation and empowerment of incarcerated individuals and juveniles across Lagos State.

The initiative, themed “Impact Driven Life – Impact Over Party,” saw Olumide, his friends, family and other volunteers start a Clothes drive for men and women, visit the Juvenile Correctional Center for Boys in Ikeja, the Kirikiri Female Correctional Center and the Kirikiri Male Correctional Center in Apapa.

The project began on Thursday, June 12th, 2025, with a visit to the Juvenile Correctional Center for Boys in Ikeja. Olumide his family and friends were warmly received and engaged the boys in an uplifting session focused on hope, personal responsibility, and the reasons why we need to live an impact driven life.

During the visit, the team donations were coordinated by his ever supportive wife Tricia Olufemi Olumide. The donations included 130 packs of cooked meals, gift packs including toiletries, books focused on self development for kids and teens.

According to the celebrant, these boys are not statistics — some of them want to be web developers and software engineers, they are the future of Nigeria and must be treated with dignity”.

The highlight came on Saturday, June 14 — Olumide’s 40th birthday — as he visited the Kirikiri Female Correctional Center with family and friends. He spoke to over 150 inmates, sharing the impact driven life message while distributing foodpacks donated by Luchy Foods and Firewood Rice Nigeria, amongst other donations were soda drinks, sanitary towels, toiletries as well as loaves of bread and clothing gathered from the clothes drive.

However, due to a heavy downpour, access to the general Male Correctional Center was restricted under the facility’s “no-release during rain” policy.

Despite this, donations were made while the remaining materials were held in preparation for a rescheduled visit in the coming month.

In Olumide’s words, the motivational speaker said: “Turning 40 was a gift. But the real celebration was seeing smiles, hearing laughter, and planting seeds of hope where they’re needed most. This isn’t the end — we will do more.”

The project was supported in kind and cash by over 20 individual donors and in partnership with non-profit organisaton CELSIR coordinated by Mrs Joke Aladesanmi and Dr. Francis Adeshina and Dr. Temiloluwa Adeshina of Readland Global.

A few other people present were Mr Rotimi Eyitayo, Dare & Sola Obagbemi, Remi & Yemi Olumide-Jegede his lovely parents, Bimpe Osanyintuyi, Uchenna Ekumankama, Adeniyi Adanri, Felicia Okocha, Andem Pobee-Orleans, Chibu Obinwanne, Funmi Akinleye, Tosin Olaleye, Tolu Adewole, Precious Olaoluwa Adedeji, Adaeze Ndu, and his amazing brother, Toni Olumide amongst others.

The next phase of the project was the launch of The Olufemi Olumide Foundation (TOOF), focused on long-term reform, education, mentoring and reintegration of underserved youths.

“At 40, I chose to plant seeds of hope instead of planning a party. I believe TOOF will continue this mission on a much larger scale,” Olumide said.

The remains from the project fund and will be used to register the TOOF — a platform dedicated to youth development, Prison and juvenile rehabilitation, Educational and reintegration programs, Mental health support, and Empowerment through entrepreneurship. “TOOF is a commitment to continue what we started, giving structure and sustainability to more impact driven projects,” said Olumide. “This isn’t a one-off gesture. it’s the beginning of a bigger mission to create long-term change for underserved youth and communities affected by systemic neglect. This is how my legacy journey starts.”