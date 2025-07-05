BIC Marks 75th Anniversary, Organises Workshop

Tosin Clegg

BIC, a global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, recently concluded a two-day workshop designed to empower emerging Nigerian artists. Held in Lagos, Nigeria as part of its global celebration of 75 years of the iconic BIC Cristal pen, the workshop was hosted in collaboration with EVVDEE Art Academy and brought together 16 young artists for hands-on training in ballpoint pen artistry.

The two-day training was facilitated by Oscar Ukonu, a hyperrealistic ballpoint pen artist, and Dr. Fola David-Tolaram, a visual artist and current Guinness World Record holder for the largest drawing by an individual.

Oscar led participants through a full-day creative masterclass focused on technique, process, and expression using a ballpoint pen, including live demonstrations, one-on-one feedback, and a group critique.

David-Tolaram’s session the following day focused on creative entrepreneurship and brand-building, helping participants understand how to position their talent for long-term sustainability in the art industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Anthony Amahwe, General Manager, BIC Nigeria, said: “Creativity is central to BIC’s DNA. As we mark 75 years of the BIC Cristal pen, we are proud to create platforms that support self-expression, skill development, and community building.

“As an extension to our Art Master Africa ballpoint pen competition, it is important for us to stay engaged with the creative community and provide a space where emerging artists could learn, grow, and connect through the same tool trusted by millions around the world.”

Each participant received a certificate of completion, recognising not only their engagement in the workshop but also their commitment to developing their craft. The atmosphere over the two days was filled with enthusiasm, as participants expressed excitement about learning directly from respected names in the art industry.

For many, the workshop provided a valuable opportunity to gain new skills, fresh perspectives and the motivation to take their creative practice to the next level.

Beyond the technical sessions, the workshop created a space for collaboration, reflection and connection. Through live demonstrations, interactive discussions and one-on-one mentoring, participants were exposed to the broader realities of building a sustainable career in the arts.