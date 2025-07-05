Al-Makura: I’ll Do Any Job, Even Clean Tables for Tinubu to Become APC Chairman

Former Governor of Nasarawa State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Tanko Al-Makura, has expressed his willingness to serve as the party’s chairman.

Al-Makura, while responding to a question on a television interview, said he was an incurable and committed party member ready to do the president’s bidding.

He said he withdrew his bid for the APC chairmanship in 2022 out of respect for the party’s decision to adopt a consensus arrangement at the time.

“If Mr President, as the leader of this country, tells me that ‘Al-Makura, I want you to come to my office and dust my table every Monday, that is what pleases me, that is what I feel will make the party and this country progress,’ I can assure you that I will make it a date that every Monday at that appointed time. I will come, dust the table, and go.

“I will be satisfied that I have done what the president wants. That is the level of my commitment and loyalty to a leader.”

Al-Makura is from Nasarawa, one of the States in the North-central seeking to produce the next APC National Chairman, following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje last month.

Al-Makura governed Nasarawa from 2011 to 2019.