2026 Mustang FX Package Blends Vintage Styling With Modern Execution

Bennett Oghifo

The 2026 Mustang FX Package blends vintage styling cues with modern execution to show how Mustang can highlight its legacy while still looking toward the future. According to the automaker, the timing is perfect. Nostalgia for the 1980s is at an all-time high, while adults born in the 1980s and 1990s are entering the Mustang market while retaining a fondness for the Fox Body of their youth.

The FX Package is available with two unique wheel designs. The standard wheel is a new take on Mustang’s existing 19-inch split-five-spoke design, while the Performance package draws inspiration from iconic Fox Body designs. Both wheel designs are finished in mid-gloss Oxford White and feature color-matched center caps, stamped with the Mustang GT wordmark in an all-new font.

Developed specifically for the FX Package and patented by the Ford Vehicle Personalization team, this small touch was inspired by the wordmark that appeared on the front and rear of the 1987-1993 Mustang models. That same touch now appears on the rear window of coupe models with the Mustang FX Package.

Other Oxford White touches include the 5.0-liter, GT, and Mustang Pony badges, while Performance pack models feature Oxford White nostrils in the Gloss Black hex-patterned grille – standard Mustang FX Package models will feature Dark Carbonized Gray nostrils. White taillights brighten up the rear, and along with the Performance pack 19-inch wheel, will be available in the Ford Performance Parts catalog. These two options give current and future seventh-generation Mustang owners yet another way to personalise their vehicle.

The 1980s vibe is present in the cabin, as well, with new upholstery inspired by the seat inserts of the Fox Body. Perforated leather with black and white elements mimics the plaid inserts of the 1980s seats and is available on both the standard bucket seats and optional, coupe-only Recaro sport seats. The playful inserts pair naturally with the dual-contrast stitching, featuring City Silver and Adriatic Blue thread on the seats, dash, door panels, steering wheel, and center console. A Mustang GT IP badge, in the FX Package-specific font, rounds out the most obvious interior changes. A subtler touch, though, is the Dark Alley trim from the Mustang Dark Horse.

Along with the arrival of the FX Package, the 2026 Mustang will introduce one new color and reintroduce another. Adriatic Blue Metallic, featured in the Mustang FX Package gallery, is inspired by Teal from the third-generation Mustang. Orange Fury Metallic Tricoat, returns for the first time since 2019. Both colors will be available on Mustang EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse models. And finally, owners have another option for personalizing their 2026 Mustang with new seatbelt options, available in International Orange, Prime Blue, and Black with a red stripe.