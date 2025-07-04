Zenith Bank Emerges Nigeria’s Number One Bank By Tier-1 Capital for The Sixteenth Consecutive Year

Zenith Bank Plc has retained its position as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the sixteenth consecutive year, in the 2025 Top 1000 World Banks’ Rankings, published by The Banker, Financial Times Group, United Kingdom. This ranking places Zenith Bank Plc as the 581st Bank globally, with a Tier-1 Capital of $2 billion.

The global rankings, published in the July 2025 edition of The Banker, was based on the 2024 year-end Tier-1 capital of banks. This is the primary basis for most international organizations’ assessments of banks.

Commenting on this achievement, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, said, “We are thrilled to have retained our position yet again as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 capital for the 16th consecutive year. This achievement is a reflection of the bank’s robust financial performance, prudent risk management and steadfast dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders”. She thanked the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary and transformative leadership which has played a pivotal role in cultivating a resilient and thriving institution. She also expressed her deepest appreciation to the bank’s esteemed customers for their continued loyalty to the Zenith brand, the Board for the sound corporate governance, and the staff for their relentless & tireless efforts in ensuring the bank’s success.

Tier-1 Capital describes capital adequacy, the core measure of a bank’s financial strength from a regulator’s perspective. According to the ranking, Tier-1 Capital, as defined by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) guidelines, includes loss-absorbing capital, i.e., common stock, disclosed reserves, retained earnings, and minority interests in the equity of subsidiaries that are less than wholly owned. A strong Tier-1 capital ratio boosts investor and depositor confidence, indicating the Bank is well-capitalised and financially stable.

According to the audited financial results for the 2024 financial year presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Bank recorded a double-digit growth of 86% in gross earnings, increasing from N2.13 trillion in 2023 to N3.97 trillion in 2024. This growth was driven by a 138% increase in interest income, supported by investment in high-yield government securities, and growth in the Bank’s loan book. Zenith Bank’s profit before tax (PBT) rose by 67%, reaching N1.3 trillion in 2024 from N796 billion in 2023. This performance saw the bank record an unprecedented total dividend payout of N195.67 billion at N5.00 per ordinary share in the 2024 financial year.

Zenith Bank’s track record of excellent performance has continued to earn the brand numerous awards including being recognised as the Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards for 2020, 2022 and 2024; Best Bank in Nigeria from 2020 to 2022, 2024 and 2025, in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney Awards 2023; and being listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023.

Further recognitions include Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024 in the World Finance Banking Awards and Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 and 2024 Banking Awards. Additionally, Zenith Bank was acknowledged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria, in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards from 2022 to 2024 and ‘Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023 by the Ethical Boardroom.

The Bank’s commitment to excellence saw it being named the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands for 2020 and 2021, Bank of the Year 2023 and 2024 at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022 and in 2024 at the BAFI Awards. The Bank also received the accolades of Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria, in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Zenith Bank was also named Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024; Bank of the Year 2024 by ThisDay Newspaper; Bank of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Newspaper; and Best in MSME Trade Finance, 2023 by Nairametrics. The Bank’s Hybrid Offer was also adjudged ‘Rights Issue/ Public Offer of the Year’ at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025.