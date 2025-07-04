  • Friday, 4th July, 2025

World Bank Appoints Mathew Verghis as Country Director for Nigeria

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja 

The World Bank has appointed Mathew Verghis as its new Country Director for Nigeria, succeeding Dr. Ndiame Diop who has been promoted as Vice-President for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Verghis, an Indian national, whose appointment took effect from July 1, brings over two decades of global experience in economic policy and development. 

He joined the World Bank in 1999 and has held senior leadership roles across Africa, East Asia, Europe, Central Asia, and most recently served as Regional Practice Director for Prosperity in the South Asia Region, based in Washington, D.C, United States of America.

On his new appointment, Verghis said: This is a critical moment for Nigeria’s development journey. I am honoured to take on this role and to work alongside the government and people of Nigeria. 

“There is real potential for transformative growth that can improve lives, create jobs, and expand opportunities for all. I’m also excited to experience firsthand the rich culture and incredible energy of Nigeria.”

As Country Director, he will lead the World Bank’s engagement in Nigeria, overseeing the bank’s support for key development programmes and strengthening collaboration with government, civil society and development partners.

Verghis holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, United States, and has written extensively on growth, poverty, fiscal policy and labor markets.

