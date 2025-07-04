US Consulate Collaborates with Ogun on ICT, Unveils ‘Window on America’ Project

ames Sowole in Abeokuta





Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has challenged Nigerian youths to leverage the enormous opportunities available in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to make themselves self-reliant and relevant in the future.

The governor made the call on Thursday at the unveiling of ‘Window on America’, an ICT project initiated by the American Consulate office in collaboration with GFA Technologies at the Ogun State Tech Hub, Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

He said the establishment of the American Window at the Ogun State Tech Hub is the product of a visionary public-private partnership involving the Ogun State Government through the Bureau of Information Technology, the forward-thinking GFA Technologies group, and the US mission.

According to the governor, the initiative is a dynamic and inclusive space created to serve as a bridge between the aspirations of the youths and the global opportunities that await them.

Ogun State, the governor observed, understands the transformative power of digital innovation in driving sustainable economic growth, generating employment, and enhancing the quality of life of the citizenry.

“This understanding is what has led us to make considerable investments in our digital infrastructure, ranging from fibre optic connectivity to digital literacy initiatives and innovation clusters across the state.

“This initiative represents more than a space; it is a platform for knowledge exchange, skills development, and peer-to-peer collaboration between our young minds and their counterparts not just in the United States but in the entire world.

“This is where global ideas and ideals converge with local ambitions,” he said.

Abiodun noted the project testifies to the administration’s firm belief in collaboration over competition and the idea that innovations thrive while borders are widened by a shared vision.

The spaces, the governor revealed, apart from offering free programming, an English conversation club, digital literacy workshops, and discussions on global affairs, also provide access to American-authored books, journalism, and digital resources.

“These are not mere amenities; they are the essential tools of the future workforce,” Governor Abiodun noted.

Also speaking, the Acting Consular General of the United States, JoEllen Gorg, said Window on America stands as a symbol of what is possible through strong and innovative leadership, as it is part of the growing network of 29 American spaces across Nigeria and the second in the state.

The space, the Acting Consular General noted, is a symbol of opportunities and engagement meant to develop the skills of young Nigerians in entrepreneurial, leadership, and technological advancement, advising students on what to pursue in America, English language learning, cultural and artistic engagement, among others.

The American envoy disclosed that the window is equipped with modern computers, fast internet, access to thousands of physical and electronic books, billions of academic articles, dissertations, and theses through e-library resources, calling on the youths, entrepreneurs, teachers, as well as those in the creative industry to take advantage of and explore the window, assuring them of America’s support.

In his remarks, Debo Omololu of GFA Technologies said his company had invested N400 million in Ogun State and employed over 1,000 people in software engineering at the center, calling on the youths to avail themselves of the opportunity brought to them to be relevant in the future.

The Acting Consular General had earlier paid a courtesy call on Abiodun in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.