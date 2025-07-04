‘U.S. Soybean Industry Explores Opportunities in Nigeria’s Protein Sector’

In an exclusive interview with MARY NNAH during a recent event in Lagos, Regional Director for South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa at the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), Kevin Roepke and a U.S. Soybean farmer and Director, United Soybean Board, Robert Alpers, shared their insights on the resurgence of soybean trade between Nigeria and the United States. With Nigeria having imported 62,000 tons of U.S. soybeans between 2024 and 2025, the conversation delved into the impact of the six-year hiatus on both nations, the future of soybean trade, and the potential benefits of this partnership for Nigeria’s protein landscape

Between 2024 to 2025, Nigeria imported 62,000 tons of US Soybeans after a six-year hiatus. How would you describe the impact of the 6-year pause on both nations?

Roepke: Nigeria is a long-term market, and the demographics look extremely exciting. The population growth is well known, with estimates of over 400 million people by 2050. More importantly, the vision of the U.S. Soybean farmers and their long-term investments into markets is inspirational. That’s why we’ve been here for several years and are in it for the long haul. We are in Nigeria with Nigeria, not just for Nigeria, working together with people and the industry to find mutually beneficial collaborations on workforce training and efficiency gains, which could lead to increased commercial activities in the future.

Since the resumption of trade between Nigeria and the U.S, what would you say is the future of soybean trade between Nigeria and the U.S.?

Roepke: I think it’s very optimistic, again, for the aforementioned reasons: demographics and urbanisation, but what we are looking forward to seeing is more personal income growth or growth in disposable income. One of the first things consumers do when they get more disposable income is add more protein to their diets, whether that’s poultry meat, eggs, aquaculture, or dairy. Alongside this, they also use more vegetable oil for frying, dressings, and other uses. This bodes very well for soybean demand in the country. Given Nigeria’s low poultry consumption of just over 2 kilograms per capita, compared to over 50 kilograms in other nations, the scope for growth is inspiring.

Could you describe the nutritional challenges faced by sub-Saharan African countries and the impact of malnutrition on children in Nigeria?

Roepke: We are observing a significant protein deficiency in Nigeria, with consumption levels falling short of World Health Organisation recommendations and global averages. This isn’t surprising, given the country’s low poultry consumption. That’s where soybeans come in. The humble soybean solves a lot of problems. It is a versatile solution that addresses protein needs across dietary preferences. Whether you’re a vegetarian seeking plant-based protein or a meat-lover who enjoys poultry, fish, and seafood, soybeans offer a valuable solution. The Right to Protein campaign has been instrumental and effective in building the narrative of increasing awareness and advocating for higher protein diets, especially in protein-deficient markets like Nigeria.

USSEC has been running the Right to Protein campaign in Nigeria for a few years now. Could you explain what it is and its impact so far in the country?

Roepke: One of the proudest aspects of the Right to Protein campaign is that we’re at the forefront of shifting the global narrative from food security to nutrition security. The world has an abundance of calories, largely driven by wheat, rice, corn, and sugar, but what’s lacking is protein. By reframing the conversation to focus on nutrition security, Right to Protein has led the charge. As a result, protein is now in the spotlight – we’re seeing new high-protein products emerge, and companies are highlighting protein content in their marketing. We’re proud that Right to Protein has been at the leading edge of this movement.

Besides Nigeria, which other countries has USSEC taken the campaign to and why?

Roepke: We are currently running RIGHT TO PROTEIN in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. In the future, we hope to expand even further from there. We are in talks with other markets as well as other countries. But effectively, we are prioritising and looking at markets where there is a protein deficiency.

Beyond the soybean trade partnership, what other areas would you consider very critical and mutually beneficial for both nations, particularly for growth?

Roepke: The poultry sector, I think, is an excellent opportunity, whether it is in the form of chicken meat or eggs. I think eggs are a very elegant solution to many countries’ protein problems. Why? They are affordable, easy to produce, and have a natural shelf life of around 30 days. They don’t need a cold chain, and they can be distributed out to the rural countryside where protein is desperately needed. It’s very efficient.

For five years now, the Soy Excellence Centre (SEC) in Nigeria has been upskilling protein professionals across various learning tracks. Tell us more about this programme and why you think Nigeria needs it?

Roepke: The Soy Excellence Centre is a global initiative. Since we launched SEC – Nigeria five years ago, we have upskilled or helped train over 4,000 people in the Nigerian protein enterprise workforce. I think the real magic of this program is the fact that it’s industry-led, meaning our Regional Advisory Council is a group of Nigerian industry professionals that advise us on the curriculum that they want, on the execution they prefer, and on ensuring that the course remains relevant over time. That’s why we’re seeing such traction with SEC’s students and the excitement amongst its graduates in our community, or you can think of them as alumni, who continue their education even after they have graduated and received their certificates.

Global trade is experiencing shifts worldwide. How is U.S. Soy navigating these challenges?

Roepke: We feel strongly in advocating and promoting free and fair trade. One thing that we are trying to illustrate across the world is that through advancements in technology, dedication, and investments in farm production and applications, U.S. farmers are the best in the world. This means that the U.S. supply will be available, affordable, and reliable. The U.S. Soy industry is integral in de-risking the supply chain for poultry integrators, soybean processors, and aquaculture manufacturers across the entire world. U.S. Soy’s quality is the most consistent, and its supply chain is the most reliable. We believe that coupling our supply chains with the U.S. Soy industry is the easiest way to de-risk the industry here in Nigeria.

What are the programmes that USSEC has designed to ensure market penetration in Nigeria for soybeans?

Roepke: The CEO Summit is a great example of how we bring together experts from around the world, not just from the U.S., to sit down and engage in deep discussions for a day and a half on major issues. It also explains what differentiates U.S. Soy from other origins. U.S. Soy has several advantages, but the biggest one is that we de-risk supply chains through natural solar drying and slow drying. This creates lower moisture, higher digestible protein, and higher metabolisable energy compared to our competitors. I think it is a real win-win for the protein enterprises here in Nigeria, helping to connect their supply chains with the United States.

How long does USSEC plan to carry on with the RIGHT TO PROTEIN campaign?

Roepke: We are here for the long run. The great thing about the U.S. Soy farmers is that they have a vision for international market expansion. We see Nigeria as a long-term market. When you look at its demographics, urbanisation, and low protein consumption, we get excited. We understand it’s going to be a long-term market, and we’re fortunate to have the support of our members and farmers back in the U.S. to invest here for the long term.

You must have done your critical impact analysis on the campaign. What did you find out?

Roepke: I think one of the most rewarding things we are seeing right now is the way protein foods and companies are leaning into this protein narrative by marketing their products with high-protein ingredients. Looking at the growth of the poultry sectors around the world, we’re fortunate to be seeing very strong demand for animal protein everywhere. This goes back to leading the charge in evolving the narrative from food security, which was largely focused on calorie intake, to nutrition security, which looks at all macro and micronutrients and ensures the human body has everything it needs.

U.S. soybeans are known for their lowest carbon footprint when compared to soybeans from other origins. What sort of farming practices do you use on your farms to achieve this?

Alpers: We try to disturb the soil as little as possible, so we use no-till farming. Our equipment has evolved over time so that we don’t have to do the tillage that we used to do, and we can still get the seed placed in the ground correctly. We also help prevent erosion and build our soil health by implementing cover crops – different varieties of a green crop that grow before planting in the grain crop.

The U.S. is a bastion for sustainable practice in manufacturing, agriculture, etc, how is your approach impacting the global soy farming?

Alpers: I Am the third generation on our farm. My son has taken over the management, so he’s the fourth generation, and the fifth generation is already out there riding with him, harvesting some wheat. So, it’s very important to us – it’s a business, but it’s also family. We plan on taking care of our resources, with our number one resource being our soil, which is what we depend on. We want to make sure it’s taken care of.

What would you advise Nigeria to do to follow in your footsteps in this regard?

Alpers: I think, despite our cultural differences, the family business is important. I believe families must train and support the younger generation in leveraging what’s happening on the farm, making it better, and ensuring it’s profitable.

How profitable is soy farming for those who would like to embrace it?

Alpers: I’ll be honest with you. The markets have many cycles, and we are in a lower cycle right now. It’s good for Nigeria because it’s a good opportunity to buy from the United States. We just have to plan for these times. Sometimes, we just go through cycles, and this is one of the down cycles. Profitability isn’t as good now as it was a couple of years ago.

Could you share with us some of the innovations in soy farming?

Alpers: We are very fortunate to utilise a lot of technology on our farm, including satellite-driven practices. This has not only improved our efficiency and return on investment but has also helped our bodies. It’s reduced a lot of stress, allowing us to work longer and be more comfortable, making our jobs easier and more automated.