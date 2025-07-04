Tinubu: We’re Rebuilding Foundation Of Public Trust, Not Just Roads Nationwide

* Inaugurates new roads in Gwagwalada

* Says FCT is undergoing quiet transformation under Renewed Hope Agenda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has stressed that his government is not just building roads but rebuilding the foundation of public trust in inclusive governance alongside physical infrastructure across the country.

He reaffirmed that the projects his administration is executing are evidence of a quiet revolution transforming the FCT under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president disclosed this Friday while inaugurating the newly rehabilitated Aguma Palace–Radio Nigeria–New Market Road in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said: “We are not just rehabilitating roads. We are rehabilitating trust. The transformation unfolding across the Federal Capital Territory is the product of deliberate reforms and the bold, reform-oriented policies of this administration. By expanding the revenue base of the FCT, we are investing in roads, schools, hospitals and people.”

He emphasised that the FCT, often perceived as synonymous with Abuja city centre, is undergoing a quiet revolution under the Renewed Hope Agenda, driven by deliberate reforms and people-focused investments.

“For too long, those who live beyond the city centre have watched development happen from a distance. They have watched their dreams of inclusion delayed by excuses and their hopes deferred by shifting priorities. But we are here today to rewrite that story,” the president noted.

President Tinubu stressed that his administration is focused on reaching communities that have long felt abandoned.

“What brings us together on this historic day is more than a road. It is a reminder that no community under this administration is too far to be seen, and no voice too faint to be heard,” the president said.

He also revealed that the newly inaugurated road was not arbitrarily chosen by government officials, but was nominated by the people of Gwagwalada themselves, a testament to his administration’s commitment to participatory governance.

“This is the kind of democracy we believe in – one that listens, responds and delivers. This road is a corridor of dignity for the market woman, a path to safety for our schoolchildren, and a route to prosperity for the hardworking trader,” the president said.

Describing the infrastructure as both functional and transformative, the president said the road would ease the movement of goods and people, improve access to education and healthcare, and unlock the economic potential of rural dwellers.

“The days of empty promises and abandoned projects are behind us. We are not just building infrastructure. We are building confidence in governance,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his strong leadership and commitment to results.

“One such person making this possible is Mr Nyesom Wike. I thank him for proving that disruption is not a threat to order but a requirement for progress. This project is not just a symbol of government presence. It is your project. It belongs to the people of Gwagwalada. We are determined to ensure that development is not a privilege reserved for the few but a right enjoyed by all.

“This administration remains committed to projects that speak directly to the lives of the people. We are focused on creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow, for families to thrive, and for communities to prosper,” he added.