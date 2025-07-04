Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, NFF, Others Mourn as Nigeria’s Goalkeeping Legend, Peter Rufai, Dies at 61

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Duro Ikhazuagbe in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has expressed great sadness at the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, at 61.

The President, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, condoled with the Rufai family, friends, and football enthusiasts on the demise of the inimitable goalkeeper fondly called ‘Dodomayana’ by his numerous fans and football lovers all over Nigeria.

President Tinubu noted that Peter Rufai would be remembered as one of those patriotic sportsmen who wrote their names in gold in the sporting annals of Nigeria and the African continent.

According to him: “I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia as the first-choice goalkeeper, followed up with Nigeria’s equally epoch-making, first appearance at the FIFA World Cup competition, dubbed USA ’94.

“Rufai was also a strong member of the team at the subsequent edition of the competition in France in 1998.

“Having started his career with Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1980, Rufai was one of the earliest footballers in Nigeria to go professional, playing in many European countries including Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands, bringing honour to the nation and opening a new window of opportunities for young footballers in Nigeria.

“After he retired from active football, Peter, a Prince of the Royal House in Idimu, Lagos, set up the Staruf Football Academy, where he continued to inspire, mentor and nurture young footballers”.

The President prayed for comfort for all who mourn Rufai’s loss and for the repose of Rufai’s soul.

Also in his reaction, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the passing of Peter Rufai, as a great loss to Nigeria, especially football fans.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the death of the Nigerian football legend is painful. He sympathised with the deceased’s family, friends, colleagues, the Nigerian Football Federation and the Nigeria Sports Commission.

The Governor, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Peter Rufai, fondly called Dodomayana, was a legend who wore the Green-White-Green with passion and pride.

“The death of Dodomayana, as Peter Rufai is fondly called, is a painful loss to our country, Lagos State and Nigeria. The country has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of the best Nigerian goalkeepers in football history.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Nigerians and Lagosians in particular, especially those with fond memories of Dodomayana of the famous Stationery Stores Football Club. Peter Rufai was a good ambassador of our dear State and Nigeria. His death is a great loss to us.

“I am saddened by his death and will be sorely missed. I pray to God for eternal peace for the late Peter Rufai. May God grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable,” concludes Gov Sanyo-Olu.

General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Football (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi, expressed shock at the death of the goalkeeper fondly called Dodo Mayana.

“This is really, really shocking. Peter Rufai dead? What happened? I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill. We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest, and to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigeria football family,” observed the NFF Scribe.

Former Nigeria international midfielder, Waidi Akanni, who confirmed the death of Dodo Manyana to THISDAY, expressed sadness at the passing of the flamboyant footballer.

He was also the first to confirm that the body of one of Nigeria football’s true heroes had been deposited at a Lagos hospital.

NPFL Chairman, Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, described Rufai’s demise as saddening, stressing that he was a good Ambassador of the league and an inspiration to the younger players.

“Rufai was a gentleman who was always willing to support the league whenever he was invited to grace our events such as workshop and fixture draws.

“To the younger players, he was the big brother they all looked up to because like them, he played in the domestic league before seeking greener pastures in Europe.

“He returned home after retirement and has been helping our young ones learn the art of goalkeeping through his annual booth camps”, Elegbeleye recalled.

Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, in his reaction to the death of Peter Rufai, said on his X handle: “Can’t believe I’m typing this – a post to bid farewell to a true giant of Nigerian football, Peter Rufai. Your heroic reflexes and unwavering presence between the posts brought us moments of pride on the world stage.

“May your spirit continue to inspire future generations of Super Eagles. Though you’ve left us, your legacy soars higher than any trophy. Fly high, DODOMAYANA — the nation mourns a hero.

“Condolences to your family, friends, teammates, and fans. Rest in peace, legend,” concludes the former Leicester City winger.

Rufai made his debut for then Green Eagles in a friendly match in December 1981, and won the Africa Cup of Nations silver in 1984 and 1988, before Nigeria swept to glory in the continental finals in Tunisia in 1994. He was the first-choice goalkeeper in the three championships.

The charismatic and disciplined goalkeeper also kept goal for Nigeria in the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals (the Super Eagles made the Round of 16 on both occasions), and dedicated his post-retirement days to discovering and mentoring young players. He also served as the coordinator of the Nigeria U23 team at a time.

Apart from his memorable outings with the Super Eagles, Rufai was an extraordinary figure at Lagos club, Stationery Stores, with whom he reached the final of the Africa Cup Winners Cup competition in 1981.