SDP Inaugurates Committee to Probe Alleged Financial Misconduct Against Gabam, Two Others

Following the suspension of the former National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson and the National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has inaugurated a disciplinary committee to investigate the alleged financial misappropriation and malfeasance levelled against the trio.

The suspension of the three top officers of the party was also based on the fact that they submitted fraudulent audited financial reports to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The committee, inaugurated July 4, comprises Mr. Liman S Abubakar, National Chieftain of SDP (Chairman); Wafari Theman, National Vice-Chairman, North-east, (member); Dr. Kingsley Obinna Agbo, Ebonyi State Chairman (member); Hajiya Laila Mohammed, National Chieftain of SDP (member) and Williams Adelewa, Zonal Chieftain of SDP as Secretary.

The committee’s terms of reference include fact finding the truth regarding the allegations of breaches of the party’s constitution, examining the state of the accounts of the party; determining the circumstances surrounding the production and submission of audited accounts to INEC in the name of the SDP; recommending appropriate remedies and generally, advising on better ways to manage the finances of the SDP to prevent abuse and breach of the party’s constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee, the acting National Chairman, Dr Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, said the committee had been tasked to purify and reposition the party to effectively play its rightful role in the near future and beyond.

He urged the members of the committee to discharge their responsibility with the utmost sense of duty, transparency and fairness, without fear or favour.

He charged the committee to be fair and upright, saying: “In discharging your duties, we implore you to be just and impartial. Let your findings speak for themselves. If an issue is white, say it is white; if black, say it is black. Report everything truthfully and objectively. Always remember that your actions are accountable not only to the party and the public but ultimately to Almighty Allah, before whom we shall all give account on the Day of Judgment.”

Stressing that the committee was not set up to persecute any member but to prepare and equip the party ahead of the 2027 elections, he said: “It is important to underscore that this exercise is not meant to ‘witch-hunt’ anyone but to cleanse and reposition our party for the immense role it must play in the upcoming elections and in the political future of our country. Nigeria has never been in greater need of a credible, dependable and principled political party than it is today; a time when many Nigerians have lost faith in the existing political structures.”

He also advised the committee to show decorum, dignity and decency to the persons who appear before it and to one another.

“It is paramount to begin on the constitutional presumption that those accused of any wrongdoing before you are innocent at the outset until the contrary is proved.

“Let the law, good conscience and equity be your guiding principles not political considerations or personal agenda, malice or favour. Let the truth be your anchor. Obey the rule of law and observe natural justice, which essentially means that no one can be a judge in its own case and you must hear both sides thoroughly before coming to a finding,” Gombe said.

He urged them not to disappoint young Nigerians, in particular, who have continued to reach out to the party’s leadership, expressing a strong desire for a party that meets their expectations.

“We pray for God’s guidance and protection over each of you as you embark on this important and demanding task. May your work lay the foundation for the restoration and transformation of our dear party, the SDP, and ultimately, the rescue and rebirth of our beloved country, Nigeria,” he submitted.