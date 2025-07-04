Rivers Elders Commend Tinubu for Reconciling Wike, Fubara, Lawmakers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Leaders and elders of Rivers State have expressed satisfaction over the recent reconciliation between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the 27 State House of Assembly members.

The elders under the aegies of Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, praised President Bola Tinubu for restoring peace in the state through the reconciliation process that has reunited Wike and his godson, Governor Fubara.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday, former deputy governor of Rivers, Dr Gabriel Toby, noted that for the past months, the the state experienced painful divisions and political tensions that pitched between Wike, Fubara and the lawmakers

Toby, who spoke as the Acting Chairman of the forum, said, “It was a sad development that deeply wounded the soul of our dear state and cast an undeserved shadow on our collective image, unity, progress and prosperity.”

He gave God Almighty thanks and commended “the recent show of maturity, and courage demonstrated by both men in embracing peace and reconciliation process.

“This was exactly what we, the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, had earnestly sought from the very beginning, when we first extended an olive branch and invited both parties to a roundtable.

“Unfortunately, our initial efforts were not heeded, which necessitated our formal appeal to Mr President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, to intervene as the father of the nation.

“We seek no personal gain, political favour, or reward. Our sole desire is to see our state thrive, with its leaders united and working together for the common good of all.”