Posh Interiors: Setting New Standards In African Luxury Hospitality

By Asiwaju Ezra

In a bold display of design innovation and efficiency, Nigeria’s leading interior design firm, T.A Posh interiors has unveiled its latest high-profile project: the transformation of the newly launched De Williams Hotel in Ibadan. Spearheaded by award-winning designer and creative director Tolulope Yemisi Agunbiade, the project marks a new standard in African luxury hospitality.

Completed in an unprecedented seven days, the design of the 52-room, four-storey hotel brings together modern global aesthetics with Afrocentric sophistication.

The hotel now stands as a landmark in Ibadan, offering guests a five-star experience rooted in both elegance and cultural identity.

“This is more than interior design, it’s about storytelling,” Tolulope stated. “De Williams Hotel was envisioned as an immersive experience. Every element was crafted to reflect beauty, identity, and intention.”

The hotel features an array of upscale amenities, including a rooftop bar with panoramic city views, a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool, a private cinema, executive dining areas, and a business conference room. A grand, visually arresting lobby welcomes guests with a blend of timeless design and African-inspired luxury.

Notably, Tolulope and her team began the design process under a week before the hotel’s official completion and opening; a feat rarely seen in the industry, without compromising on the brand’s hallmark quality and meticulous attention to detail.

T.A Posh Interiors, is widely known for its bold, elegant, and culturally resonant designs.

The firm specializes in luxury hospitality, bespoke residential and commercial interiors, art curation and furniture’s.

Under Tolulope’s leadership, the brand continues to push creative boundaries. With an expanding portfolio. T.A Posh is shaping the future of contemporary African living; says Tolulope Arewa

*Ezra wrote in from Lagos